Slaven Bilic's stint as a pundit for the 2018 World Cup is the stuff of legend.

The charismatic Croatian was absolutely brilliant in the ITV studio, combining insightful analysis with a plethora of funny remarks.

His finest comedic moment while covering the tournament, which we recently revisited HERE, even resulted in Roy Keane cracking a rare smile.

However, the former West Ham and West Brom manager wasn't always in Keane's good books while they covered the 2018 World Cup together.

In the ITV studio for Croatia's group stage match versus Nigeria, Bilic committed the cardinal sin of touching the Manchester United legend's shoulder when trying to make a point at half-time.

Needless to say, Keane didn't look overly pleased...

Video: Keane's priceless reaction to Bilic touching his shoulder

Rule number of one of working as a pundit with Roy Keane: Never, EVER, lay your hand on Roy Keane.

Is it really any wonder that video went viral back in 2018? The sheer awkwardness of it all will always make us giggle, that's for sure.

At full-time, Keane decided to get some revenge by going all sarcastic when Bilic dared to be optimistic about Croatia's 2-0 eventual 2-0 victory over Nigeria.

Video: Keane takes offence to Bilic's optimism

Bilic first said: "With the greatest respect to Iceland, if we get a point against Argentina then with a win against Iceland, we are top of the group. Of course I am positive. I've played for good clubs, who were always positive."

Keane then responded: "It's a good attitude to have. There are some tough games ahead for them. I know it rolls off the tongue to say: 'Just get a draw against Argentina and beat Iceland.'

"If the game was as simple as that, it'd be great. But, no, there are a tough few weeks coming up for Croatia and I think Argentina will beat them."

Keane and Bilic also had another humorous interaction during ITV's coverage of Croatia 2-0 Nigeria and it was the latter of the two footballing hardmen who was left with a face like thunder once again.

Video: Keane's sly dig at Bilic in the ITV studio

Never change, Roy.

Bilic had the last laugh to some degree, though. Croatia went on to thrash Argentina 3-0 in their next match, before beating England in the semi-finals to reach their first ever World Cup final, where they were eventually defeated 4-2 by France.

