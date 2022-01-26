Tottenham transfer news: Exciting claim emerges on who Spurs could sign alongside Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor thinks Tottenham will sign 2-3 players before the transfer window closes next week.

The north London club are well-placed to compete for a top four finish this season but have endured a frustrating time with trying to add to their squad this month.

How have Tottenham fared in the transfer market so far?

When Antonio Conte arrived at Spurs in November, it was expected that he would be given money to spend on revamping his playing staff in 2022.

That has not materialised thus far, though. Despite the Italian coach making a positive impact since taking his place in the dugout, leading Tottenham to 21 points from a possible 30 in the league, he has been unable to sign any players to improve his team.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Taylor said about Tottenham's transfer plans?

Spurs appear to be closing in on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, and Taylor thinks this could spark a busy final week in the transfer market for the club.

Speaking about how he foresees the next week playing out for Tottenham in terms of signings, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I do expect at least one, obviously Adama, but, maybe two or three as well in the closing stages.”

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure Tottenham footballer from the 1990s? Kevin Scott Kevin Watson Stephen Robinson Scott Houghton

Who could Spurs sign this week?

There have been no shortage of players being linked with a move to Tottenham over the past few days.

As well as Traore, it has been reported that Spurs are also interested in a pair of Serie A midfielders - AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat,

Furthermore, it has been claimed that they have been offered the chance to sign teenage forward Mohamed Ali-Cho from Angers, who could potentially act as Harry Kane's understudy.

Conte also wants to bolster his defence, and it is believed that Tottenham could become involved in a transfer battle with Newcastle for the services of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

Having an interest in all these players suggests that it could be an exciting week for Tottenham fans, but they will be desperate to see the club take definitive action to ensure that they get some deals over the line.

This could be a vital week for Conte and co. as Spurs look to improve their side before trying to pip the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham to fourth spot come the end of the season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News