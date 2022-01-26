Newcastle transfer news: 'Significant shift' needed as Eddie Howe eyes £37.9m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has claimed 'something is going to have to shift significantly' for Newcastle United to be able to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old throughout the January transfer window, but it's still unclear whether they will be able to secure his services this month.

What is the latest news involving Carlos?

Carlos reportedly handed in a transfer request in an attempt to push through a move to Newcastle last week after the Premier League outfit submitted a formal offer for him.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Sevilla have placed a £37.9 million price tag on their prized asset after a £30m offer was made by Eddie Howe's charges and an unnamed side from London.

The report claims that all parties are hopeful that a deal can be reached for the highly-rated Brazilian and that Carlos will choose which club to sign for, although the capital club in question is not believed to be West Ham or Arsenal.

However, it's also believed that Newcastle are unwilling to pay over the odds for the South American as they have other centre-back targets who they can pursue in the final days of the winter window.

Kieran Trippier's arrival has already improved the North East outfit's backline, but bolstering the heart of defence appears to be high up on Howe's wish list, and the young tactician may have to pay significant sums to secure his top targets.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

Carlos' transfer request gave Downie hope that a deal could be reached between Newcastle and Sevilla, yet he now believes something drastic may have to happen for the switch to be confirmed.

He told GiveMeSport: “It's weird because you hear a player handing in a transfer request, and you think, right, this is it, this is happening here.

"And then you hear about the release clause, and you think, ‘God, they’re poles about here, poles apart in terms of value.’ So, something is going to have to shift significantly for Newcastle to get their man.”

Who could Newcastle sign instead of Carlos?

Newcastle had a bid rejected at the start of January for LOSC Lille star Sven Botman before the reigning French champions declared the 22-year-old was untouchable.

The Magpies then turned their attention to Monaco's Benoit Badiashile, although his €60m (£50.5m) valuation could prove to be a significant stumbling block to any deal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also interested in Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai, who would cost around €20m (£16.7m), meaning Howe has a range of targets on his radar.

