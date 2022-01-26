Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday evening.

The Spanish defender - who's had a nightmare with injuries over the past 12 months or so - played the full 90 minutes and netted the team's second goal in a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Brest.

You get the feeling that will certainly not be the only time Ramos finds the back of the net in a PSG shirt.

Ramos is one of the greatest goalscoring defenders in history, the 35-year-old finishing his legendary stint at Real Madrid with 101 goals to his name across all competitions - a return befitting of an attacking midfielder.

So it'll come as no shock to learn that the former Sevilla man leads the way in terms of league goals scored by defenders in the 21st century.

Amazingly, Ramos' overall tally is currently 23 greater than that of the footballer in second place and more than double that of the player in seventh.

Check out the list provided by Transfermarkt below...

The 10 defenders with the most league goals in the 21st century

10. Aleksandar Kolarov

Games: 357

Goals: 34

Goals-per-game: 0.10

9. Roberto Carlos

Games: 247

Goals: 34

Goals-per-game: 0.14

8. Jonathan Schmid

Games: 285

Goals: 35

Goals-per-game: 0.12

7. Raphael Guerreiro

Games: 226

Goals: 35

Goals-per-game: 0.15

6. Daniel Van Buyten

Games: 300

Goals: 39

Goals-per-game: 0.13

5. John Terry

Games: 489

Goals: 41

Goals-per-game: 0.08

4. Juan Cuadrado

Games: 332

Goals: 42

Goals-per-game: 0.13

3. Naldo

Games: 365

Goals: 46

Goals-per-game: 0.13

2. Ashley Young

Games: 425

Goals: 52

Goals-per-game: 0.12

1. Sergio Ramos

Games: 512

Goals: 75

Goals-per-game: 0.15

What makes Ramos' stunning record in Europe's top five leagues even better is the fact that a number of players on the list below him played further forward for a considerable portion of their careers.

Young, Cuadrado, Schmid and Guerreiro have all operated either out on the wing or in midfield down the years, but they're still nowhere close to matching Ramos' enormous goal tally.

The Spaniard also possesses the joint-best goals-per-game ratio among the top 10, his record of 0.15 matching that of Guerreiro.

Not bad, Sergio.

