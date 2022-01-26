Ramos, Terry, Carlos: Which defender has the most leagues goals in the 21st century?
Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday evening.
The Spanish defender - who's had a nightmare with injuries over the past 12 months or so - played the full 90 minutes and netted the team's second goal in a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Brest.
You get the feeling that will certainly not be the only time Ramos finds the back of the net in a PSG shirt.
Ramos is one of the greatest goalscoring defenders in history, the 35-year-old finishing his legendary stint at Real Madrid with 101 goals to his name across all competitions - a return befitting of an attacking midfielder.
So it'll come as no shock to learn that the former Sevilla man leads the way in terms of league goals scored by defenders in the 21st century.
Amazingly, Ramos' overall tally is currently 23 greater than that of the footballer in second place and more than double that of the player in seventh.
Check out the list provided by Transfermarkt below...
The 10 defenders with the most league goals in the 21st century
10. Aleksandar Kolarov
Games: 357
Goals: 34
Goals-per-game: 0.10
9. Roberto Carlos
Games: 247
Goals: 34
Goals-per-game: 0.14
8. Jonathan Schmid
Games: 285
Goals: 35
Goals-per-game: 0.12
7. Raphael Guerreiro
Games: 226
Goals: 35
Goals-per-game: 0.15
6. Daniel Van Buyten
Games: 300
Goals: 39
Goals-per-game: 0.13
5. John Terry
Games: 489
Goals: 41
Goals-per-game: 0.08
4. Juan Cuadrado
Games: 332
Goals: 42
Goals-per-game: 0.13
3. Naldo
Games: 365
Goals: 46
Goals-per-game: 0.13
2. Ashley Young
Games: 425
Goals: 52
Goals-per-game: 0.12
1. Sergio Ramos
Games: 512
Goals: 75
Goals-per-game: 0.15
What makes Ramos' stunning record in Europe's top five leagues even better is the fact that a number of players on the list below him played further forward for a considerable portion of their careers.
Young, Cuadrado, Schmid and Guerreiro have all operated either out on the wing or in midfield down the years, but they're still nowhere close to matching Ramos' enormous goal tally.
The Spaniard also possesses the joint-best goals-per-game ratio among the top 10, his record of 0.15 matching that of Guerreiro.
Not bad, Sergio.