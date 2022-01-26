Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The end of the January transfer window is less than a week away.

At 11pm GMT on Monday 31 January, Premier League clubs will have to be happy with the squad they’ve got until the end of the season.

It’s been a fairly quiet month for clubs in England’s top-flight. There has been a lot of rumours and speculation but high-profile moves have been few and far between.

But it’s set to be a fascinating final few days of the window if some reports are to be believed.

Fans of every club will be hoping their side dips into the market to grab a player in the last minute.

But who?

Well, The Athletic have produced an article revealing which signings every Premier League is chasing in the final week.

With insight from each club’s dedicated reporter, the well-respected source has provided some interesting insight into the players every club is interested to sign in January.

Let’s take a look:

Arsenal

James McNicholas says: “A centre-forward and central midfielder are the key priorities. The club have not made significant ground in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, and so will now consider alternatives such as Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak in the final week of the window. In midfield, Arteta and technical director Edu still hope to persuade Juventus to part with Arthur Melo on loan. It promises to be a fraught few days.

“Arsenal are in talks with MLS side New England Revolution about the prospect of signing goalkeeper Matt Turner to provide long-term cover and competition for Aaron Ramsdale.”

Vlahovic is heading towards Juventus to Arsenal will have to look towards Isak, while they’re still trying to add Arthur.

Aston Villa

Gregg Evans says: “Rodrigo Bentancur is a top target and Villa are hoping for talks with Juventus over the Uruguayan in the coming days. Brighton’s Yves Bissouma has also been considered as boss Steven Gerrard looks to fill the void left by the injured Marvelous Nakamba. Central defence is also a priority as Gerrard wants four centre-halves for the remainder of the campaign."

It’s already been a busy month for Gerrard’s Villa with Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen already signed. But it seems Gerrard is determined to strengthen further in defence and midfield.

Brentford

Jay Harris says: "Christian Eriksen, the former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder, is on the verge of joining the club after agreeing a six-month contract with a one-year option. Brentford remain heavily interested in Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson too, but a difference between the clubs in valuation has caused a stalemate."

Everyone would love to Brentford complete the deal to sign Eriksen so hopefully they can get it over the line this week.

Brighton

Andy Naylor says: "They are trying to conclude a deal with Libertad for Paraguay international midfielder Julio Enciso, who turned 18 on Sunday. Brighton are also battling with Tottenham for the signature of Ollie Tanner, a 19-year-old winger with Isthmian League club Lewes."

It seems as though it’ll be a quiet week for Graham Potter, whose priority must be keeping hold of Bissouma.

Burnley

Andy Jones says: "Pursuits of Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke and Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun have failed but work is still ongoing. The club are also in the market for a central midfielder and a wide player to help improve their creativity and ability to control periods of matches."

Burnley are in desperate need of more players having had multiple matches postponed. Matches will come thick and fast after January and they need the squad to cope with it.

Chelsea

Simon Johnson says: "Interest in loaning Barcelona’s Sergino Dest remains. Sources in Spain also suggest Chelsea are interested in Barcelona’s contract rebel Ousmane Dembele."

It’s likely to be a quiet week for Chelsea who have Ben Chilwell and Reece James recovering from injury to help boost their ranks.

Crystal Palace

Matt Woosnam says: "Crystal Palace are unlikely to be busy. Although Patrick Vieira has indicated he would like to bring in more players, and has spoken at times of the lack of maturity and experience his team has, they are not expected to add anyone to the squad."

Don’t bother tuning in to Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News, Palace fans…

Everton

Greg O’Keeffe says: "Everton need reinforcements, particularly in central midfield, before the window closes. Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson confirmed to The Athletic on Saturday that his remit does not include signing players before the end of the month, and that will be down to his successor."

With no permanent manager or director of football, January could pass Everton by.

Leeds United

Phil Hay says: "Leeds’ prime target is Brenden Aaronson, the United States international at Red Bull Salzburg."

Leeds have submitted two bids for Aaronson but are running out of time to get their man. If they can’t force through a deal, they might have to wait until the summer.

Leicester City

Rob Tanner says: "Unless something dramatic happens in the final week of the transfer window, it looks like it will be a barren January for Leicester."

Leicester are another club that look unlikely to sign anyone in January.

Liverpool

James Pearce says: "In terms of incomings, Liverpool retain an interest in Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho."

The 19-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season and his contract expires in the summer. Could he follow in Harvey Elliott’s footsteps by swapping Fulham for Liverpool?

Manchester City

Sam Lee says: "River Plate’s Julian Alvarez is an interesting and potentially exciting arrival."

City are set to sign Argentine Alvarez with the 21-year-old being touted as a long term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United

Laurie Whitwell says: "Ralf Rangnick would have liked an addition or two, with Amadou Haidara one name in his mind. But United have not progressed any talks on signings and Rangnick is satisfied at working with his current crop."

It seems to be a busy month at Old Trafford in terms of outgoings but it seems unlikely there will be any signings.

Newcastle United

Chris Waugh says: "Centre-back remains the most pressing area to strengthen, with potentially two being sought. A dynamic No 6 is also required, with several targets being pursued home and abroad, as well as an attacking midfielder, with efforts to lure Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard to Tyneside ongoing.

"Ideally, another forward would also arrive, although it may prove to be a case of a striker or an attacking midfielder. A left-back is also on the agenda — discussions have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen over Mitchel Bakker. Signing a goalkeeper has not been ruled out but it is low on the list of priorities."

It’s set to be an incredibly busy week at Newcastle as they’re linked with a whole host of players. Watch this space…

Norwich

Michael Bailey says: "Smith had initially wondered if an extra centre-back would boost Norwich’s survival mission but they have ended up exploring more options for a forward. However, with Josh Sargent and Adam Idah scoring their first Premier League goals in successive weekends, Norwich lacking money to spend and the time any loan signing from abroad could take to settle, the likeliest scenario is that Norwich pass deadline day as they were."

Will sicking with the exact same squad be enough to keep Norwich up?

Southampton

Dan Sheldon says: "Any incomings before the January window closes would be a bonus. Unless they can do another Tino Livramento-type deal, where they sign a young player relatively cheap, it’s unlikely that Southampton will have a busy week.

"Supporters will be hoping Armando Broja’s season-long spell at St Mary’s is turned into a permanent deal, but The Athletic previously reported how any outcome concerning the Chelsea player will have to wait until the summer."

Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy with his squad and any incomings will be seen as a bonus rather than anything else at this stage.

Tottenham

Charlie Eccleshare says: "Adama Traore is the move they are closest to finalising, with talks at an advanced stage between the club and Wolves. Head coach Antonio Conte also wants a creative midfielder. A forward is another priority as Spurs gear up for what will hopefully be a very busy final week of the window."

It sounds like an exciting final week for Spurs and they’ve also been linked with Porto’s Luis Diaz.

Watford

Adam Leventhal says: "It’s expected that Watford will confirm the signing of Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux this week and then the focus will be on subbing down the squad to 25."

Roy Hodgson doesn’t have long to assess his squad and decide where Watford need to strengthen. That could lead to a fairly quiet week in terms of incomings at Vicarage Road.

West Ham United

Roshane Thomas says: "The club has been linked to Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz and Lille striker Jonathan David.

"Moyes and the fans want to see a striker but The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed in his column this week that the club is weighing up a move for Marseille and Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car."

West Ham are leaving it late to do business once again. Whether they can get anything over the line in the coming days remains to be seen.

Wolves

Tim Spiers says: "Whether Traore goes or not, they’re still sniffing around for incomings in areas where the need is greater — ie, centre-back, central midfield and possibly up front. They have been looking at loan opportunities and will pay for the right target if a deal can be done."

Don’t expect Wolves to spend the Traore money immediately, then.

