Chelsea transfer news: Fresh claim emerges involving Tuchel and £25m left-back

Chelsea are not looking to sign Vfb Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa presently, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues have been scanning the market for a new left-back and have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, but Jones says there is nothing in it.

What is the latest news involving Sosa?

According to Sky Germany, Chelsea are interested in signing Sosa as they look for cover for Ben Chilwell.

The England star is expected to be out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee ligament in a 4-0 win against Juventus, leaving the European champions extremely light in the left wing-back position.

Chelsea had reportedly looked at Lucas Digne, but that is now off the table following the former Everton man's move to Aston Villa.

Sosa is now the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Sky Germany claiming that Stuttgart want €30m (£25m) for the Croatian.

What has Jones said about Sosa to Chelsea?

Jones, however, has told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing in the talk that Chelsea are interested in Sosa, with Thomas Tuchel not wanting to send out the wrong message to Chilwell.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "Thomas Tuchel's got such faith in Ben Chilwell that to sign someone right now I'm not sure would be sending out the right message or the message Tuchel wants. So I'm told there's nothing in it at this stage."

Will Chelsea sign a new left wing-back this month?

It is starting to look unlikely, while Sosa definitely does not sound like a viable option at £25m. With Chelsea failing to match Villa's £25m bid for Digne, it is hard to imagine them paying the same fee for Sosa.

But where does that leave the Blues? Tuchel seems to be losing trust in Marcos Alonso, with the German starting centre-back Malang Sarr on the left side of Chelsea's defence in the recent 2-0 win over rivals Tottenham.

Still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup, Tuchel's men have so much to play for. Relying on Alonso and a make-shift left-back in Sarr seems risky.

Their hands do look tied, though, with there quite clearly being a reluctance to splash out on someone who is likely to revert to just being cover when Chilwell is back and Emerson not being released by Lyon. It is undoubtedly a tricky situation for Tuchel and the board.

