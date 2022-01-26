Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to make 'smart signing' in next six days

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks Wolves could still do a 'smart' piece of business before the transfer window shuts.

It has been a quiet month for Bruno Lage's men with regards to recruitment thus far, but Jones does not necessarily believe that this will remain the case.

Who have Wolves signed this month?

The answer to this question is simple: no one.

This does not appear to have affected the team on the pitch, though. Wolves won all four of their games in January, which included beating Manchester United at Old Trafford and cruising past Sheffield United to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

In terms of departures from the club, Wolves have managed to keep hold of their key players at this stage, although that could change soon as Adama Traore is edging nearer to a move to Tottenham.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Jones said about Wolves' transfer business for the final six days of the window?

Jones believes Wolves could be a club to keep an eye on over the coming days, and has backed the Midlands side to think outside the box and bring in a player under the radar.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Wolves might be an interesting one in this last week.

"I think they might sign someone for one of those advanced positions that gives them a boost in the second half of the season, and sign someone that’s quite smart rather than the same guys that have been circulated for almost every other Premier League club.”

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Wolves signed in the January transfer window? Eggert Jonsson Jeremy Helan Lee Evans Ben Stevenson

Are Wolves known for doing smart business?

It would be fair to say that they are.

Over the years, they have managed to sign some impressive names, including the likes of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

Then, last summer, when money was tight, they still added high-quality players to their squad.

At the time, it seemed like a fairly uninspiring window for the club, but Jose Sa has ensured that Rui Patricio has not been missed at all, while Hee-chan Hwang has chipped in with some important goals at the other end.

It looks like Wolves aren't going to spend big this time around either, yet if they can unearth some more gems in the final week like Sa or Hwang, this could turn out to be another solid transfer window at Molineux.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News