If you're a football fan, it probably hasn't escaped your notice that there's no Premier League action to enjoy this coming weekend. This is because the English top-flight is now in its annual winter break.

Introduced in the 2019/20 season to allow the country's elite clubs to recover after a hectic festive season of fixtures, the Premier League calendar - for most clubs - doesn't now resume until the second week of February.

While the pause isn't necessarily welcomed by fans of the game, it's definitely been a hit with players and coaching staff, with social media full of images over the last few days of stars jetting off for a spot of well-earned rest and relaxation.

The same looked to be true back in February 2020 for then-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who seemingly couldn't wait to get back to London to commence his winter break after the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester.

The former England international got his post-match media obligations dealt with swiftly at the King Power Stadium. However, before he began his trip back to the capital, Lampard wanted to say goodbye to his opposite number, Brendan Rodgers.

There was a slight issue, though, as the Foxes boss was in the middle of his own media briefing.

Ultimately, Lampard decided that he'd gatecrash the press conference, just as Rodgers was beginning to answer a reporter's question.

"Sorry, sorry, excuse me. Brendan I’ve got to go because we’re shooting off," said an apologetic Lampard as he entered the room.

"I didn't want to be rude. It's good to see you, all the best."

Rodgers, caught off guard by the bizarre interruption, initially looked startled by Lampard's presence. However, he soon saw the funny side of the situation.

"Have a nice break," Rodgers chuckled in response, before suggesting to the assembled press that Lampard "must have a flight to catch."

You can check out the moment yourself below.

Video: Frank Lampard interrupts Brendan Rodgers' press conference

The pair had spent several years together at Stamford Bridge, with Rodgers serving as a coach at Chelsea between 2004 and 2008, so it's understandable that Lampard would be keen not to depart without exchanging pleasantries.

That said, it result in one of the more random press conference moments in Premier League history.

Given the high-pressure environment that is the English top-flight, it was refreshing to see two rival managers share such a genuine moment.

With this year's winter break commencing before the closure of the January transfer window, we doubt that many Premier League managers were in quite such a rush to make a quick getaway after last weekend's matches.

There might be no matches this week, but there are likely plenty of transfer deals to be done.

