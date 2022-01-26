Burnley transfer news: Major update on Clarets' James Tarkowski stance ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley would be open to letting key defender James Tarkowski depart the club during the January transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Clarets have already lost star striker Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle United in a £25 million deal this month and now could be set to lose another pivotal part of Sean Dyche's first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Tarkowski?

According to The Sun, it's the Magpies who are also leading the race to sign Tarkowski this month, with fellow Premier League sides West Ham United and Leicester City also listed as potential suitors.

However, the report claims that the Hammers are now focussing their attention elsewhere as David Moyes searches for defensive reinforcements, while Leicester are looking for more short-term solutions to their leaky backline.

That has left Newcastle with a clear shot at Tarkowski, and Burnley are unlikely to stand in his way should an appropriate offer arrive.

The 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract at Turf Moor and could leave on a free transfer in the summer as a result, meaning January is the final chance for Dyche's charges to receive a fee for their prized asset.

Losing two of their most crucial players to a close rival halfway through the season would be a huge blow for Burnley and their hopes of staying up, but they may be left with little choice if Newcastle pay Tarkowski's asking price.

What has Taylor said about Tarkowski?

Despite the potentially devastating effect losing the centre-back to Newcastle would have, Taylor has revealed the North West outfit would not stand in the 6 foot 1 beast's way if he made it clear he wanted to depart.

He told GiveMeSport: “From what we understand, Burnley would actually be open to, as daft as it sounds, they would be open to getting rid of Tarkowski now if the player made it clear he wanted to leave.”

Would losing Tarkowski be a big blow to Burnley?

Burnley are currently marooned at the foot of the Premier League table, four points adrift of safety.

Even though their position seems extremely precarious at this moment in time, they do have several games in hand on their rivals, meaning hope of an escape is still very much alive.

Nevertheless, losing Tarkowski would be a bitter blow to their chances of climbing out of the bottom three.

As per WhoScored, the former England international has won 4.9 aerial duels, made 5.2 clearances and pulled off 1.8 blocks per league game this season, placing him above all of his teammates in each metric.

Therefore, Tarkowski's exit could potentially have a dramatic effect upon Burnley and their ambitions to remain in the top-flight come May.

