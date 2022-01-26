Tottenham transfer news: 'Genuine interest' in Spurs agreement over £10.8m wonderkid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have a genuine interest in signing Mohamed Ali-Cho from Ligue 1 club Angers in this transfer window.

Reports emerged earlier this week linking the club with a potential move to sign the teenager, who has impressed during his time in France thus far.

What’s the latest with Ali Cho?

The player has been linked with a potential move away from the French club in this transfer window.

At the start of the transfer window, it appeared that there was interest from Southampton in securing his signature, but that does not seem to have materialised.

The Sun reported that there was real interest from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in securing his signature for a fee of around £20m in this transfer window.

Ali Cho has a contract with the club until 2023 and is just 18, while he has already been capped at U21 level by France.

A centre-forward who can also play as a right winger, the teenager has made 42 appearances for Angers, earmarking him as a potentially top talent.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Ali Cho for a lower fee than Saints were going to pay, with £16.8m said to be the going rate at this point.

A source has told the outlet that Spurs have made an offer, while there is also said to be interest from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

And Jones has now confirmed that the interest from Spurs is real, although there has yet to be an agreement over how much Ali Cho is worth.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "The Spurs interest in Mohamed-Ali Cho is genuine but my understanding at this moment is they’re waiting for a breakthrough over agreeing on the player’s valuation."

How good is Ali Cho?

He is statistically comparable to Everton’s Richarlison, per fbref, and offers a unique bundle of attributes.

He can press effectively from the front, while he is also excellent at carrying the ball up the pitch and completing dribbles. The Athletic has previously compared him to Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez.

And it should be said here that Spurs are in dire need of signing a new striker this month, and that a deal for Ali Cho may make the most sense.

He is still a teenager so he would not necessarily demand all the minutes under the sun, instead being given opportunities as and when they arise.

The only senior striker on the books at Spurs remains Harry Kane, so a deal for the youngster would go a long way to solving a major problem in Antonio Conte’s squad.

