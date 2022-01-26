Leeds transfer news: Fresh 'behind-the-scenes' claim emerges involving £20m Bielsa target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are working on other deals 'behind the scenes' alongside their drawn-out pursuit of RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Whites are yet to sign anyone in the January transfer window, and with just a few days remaining until the end of the month, time is running out for Marcelo Bielsa to bring in any additions.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

A serious hamstring injury has seen star midfielder Kalvin Phillips ruled out of action until March, resulting in Leeds being linked with several engine room operators in recent weeks.

The likes of Boubacar Kamara and John Swift have been identified as possible targets for the west Yorkshire outfit but a formal offer is yet to materialse for any player.

Leeds' lack of activity in the transfer market may be down to financial restraints, though, after Football Insider claimed they are only able to make loan signings due to financial fair play restrictions.

That has left Bielsa with limited options during the current window, yet they are still attempting to raise the required funds to bring Aaronson to the club.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have already seen a £15 million bid rejected for the 21-year-old and are planning on upping their offer to £20m in the next round of negotiations.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

It's believed that although the USA international believes moving to Elland Road would be a step up in his career, he doesn't want to leave Salzburg in a difficult position.

And the Austrian champions are also desperate not to lose their prized asset ahead of next month's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich, meaning any deal is going to be complicated.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Aaronson isn't the only player attracting the attention of Leeds, though. Taylor has revealed Bielsa's charges are also attempting to pull off some other acquisitions.

He told GiveMeSport: “We haven't really heard much on specific names, but from some of the people I've spoken to, it seems like there is other stuff going on (than the Aaronson pursuit) behind the scenes.”

Who could Leeds sign?

The Times recently reported that Leeds were contemplating making an £8m move for the highly-rated Derby County youngster Jason Knight.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

Derby's desperate financial situation means the diminutive 20-year-old could be available in a cut-price deal, but Chelsea's Ross Barkley is another potential candidate.

TEAMtalk revealed back in November that Barkley was of interest to Leeds and that a loan deal with an option to buy was favoured, something that could be appealing Bielsa's modest budget.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News