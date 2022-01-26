West Ham transfer news: Irons 'interested' in 20-goal 'revelation' who'd cost £28.5m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Brereton Diaz has never played in the Premier League before, but has enjoyed an outstanding season so far in the Championship.

How has Brereton Diaz performed this season?

Having represented Chile at last year's Copa America, Brereton Diaz appears to be full of confidence this term, and has been scoring goals for fun in England's second tier.

He has scored 20 league goals already in 2021/22, including bagging a hat-trick against Cardiff back in September.

His goals have lifted Blackburn into the automatic promotion places heading into the final few months of the season.

What has Taylor said about Brereton Diaz potentially joining West Ham?

Taylor has confirmed that West Ham are monitoring Brereton Diaz, who would reportedly cost them £28.5m, following his remarkable rise over the past year.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The one that I do know there’s interest in is Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn, which is obviously an interesting one given that he’s been a revelation in the past 12 months, getting called up for Chile.”

Would Brereton Diaz go straight into West Ham's starting XI?

Michail Antonio is currently West Ham's undisputed first-choice striker, and he has excelled in the role, scoring nine goals across all competitions this season, while he also found the net 10 times last term.

Therefore, it seems likely that he would retain his position in the side even if Brereton Diaz does join West Ham this month.

However, the Irons are set to have a busy fixture list in the coming months as they are still involved in the Europa League and the FA Cup, so having Brereton Diaz on hand to support Antonio could be very useful for David Moyes.

The 22-year-old has also demonstrated his ability to play on the left wing during the current campaign, and this versatility could be another valuable asset for the east London club.

The forward would provide competition for places in West Ham's attack, and could be rotated with the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals to ensure that the Hammers have a number of strong options in the final third of the pitch as they look to push for a top four finish come the end of the season.

