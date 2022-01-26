Celtic transfer news: Hoops deal for 31 G/A sensation 'icing on the cake' for Postecoglou

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Attracting Ahmed Kendouci to Celtic 'would be the icing on the cake' for Ange Postecoglou, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Postecoglou has been busy in the transfer market but could still welcome more fresh faces to Parkhead before the deadline passes next week.

What's the latest news involving Kendouci?

It has been reported by Algerian media outlets, via The Scottish Sun, that Celtic are interested in striking a deal with Entente de Setif which would see Kendouci head to Scotland.

The report suggests the Bhoys could face an uphill task in striking a deal as Nabil Kouki, Entente de Setif's boss, has urged the club not to sanction his departure as they pursue the Algerian top flight title.

Kendouci has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, meaning his current employers are in a strong negotiating position and do not necessarily need to sell one of their prised assets.

However, Celtic have been given renewed hope of clinching the 22-year-old's services as, according to DZ Foot, Kendouci has submitted a transfer request after being alerted to interest.

But the Bhoys are not the midfielder's only suitors as he has emerged as a target for arch-rivals Rangers as the transfer deadline looms.

Should Kendouci head to Scotland, he would do so having registered 31 goal involvements during his time with Entente de Setif.

What has Dean Jones said about Kendouci?

Jones believes Kendouci would be a shrewd acquisition by Celtic as he has been a sensation in his homeland and would add plenty of quality to the Scottish Premiership title challengers' squad.

The transfer insider feels signing the Algerian central midfielder would be a high point in Postecoglou's reign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They don't want to lose everything they've built, in terms of momentum, up to this point.

"Since Ange came in, almost everything has been a positive. I think this would be the icing on the cake if they could get someone of his quality through the door."

Who have Celtic signed during the window?

Celtic's business got underway before the turn of the year, with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate's respective switches being confirmed on New Year's Eve.

Striker Johnny Kenny has also made the move from Sligo Rovers on a five-year deal, while Matt O'Riley moved north of the border after the Hoops triggered the £1.5million release clause in his Milton Keynes Dons contract.

Celtic fought off competition from Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Anderlecht and Venezia to welcome the 21-year-old midfielder to Parkhead.

