Floyd Mayweather has time and time again laid claim to being dubbed the greatest boxer of all time.

Often, what sets him apart from others is his showmanship inside the ring, and this was on show during his September 2013 defeat of current undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The currently undefeated Mayweather (50-0) is a contentious personality, who is synonymous with entertaining both himself and fans, usually at the expense of his opponent.

Raking in more money than any boxer in history, Mayweather can attribute this to his in-ring mentality, never phased by the opposition.

And in one of Mayweather’s toughest tests of his career, he still had the time to entertain after having ducked and dived brilliantly away from an onslaught from Canelo, afterwards taking the time to mock the efforts of the Mexican in cool fashion.

You can see the frustration on Canelo's face, Mayweather’s defensive work is a nightmare for any opponent.

Mayweather would go on to win the fight via unanimous decision, and rightfully so, having put on one of the greatest performances of his career controlling one of his most difficult adversaries in Canelo.

Since the fight dubbed ‘The One’ back in 2013, Mayweather has semi-retired, yet most recently took on former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017 and YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition fight in 2021.

As for Canelo, 31, he is the current undisputed super middleweight champion of the world having knocked out Caleb Plant decisively in November 2021. He could be set to face Ilunga Makabu next.

Whether that fight occurs remains to be seen, but for Mayweather, he will likely continue to rake in money from exhibition fights, with his next one reportedly in line to take place this year.

Whatever happens next for the duo, it’s clear that Mayweather will forever go down as one of boxing’s greatest showmen.

