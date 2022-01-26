League of Legends Update 12.3: Significant Item Changes Leaked in Next Patch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games have been working on patch 12.3, the third of Season 12 for League of Legends, which is due to be released in early February.

With 12.2 seeing a new Champion being introduced and a lot more being adjusted this 12.3 is expected to do the same, with a huge amount of champions being changed in 12.3.

Patch 12.3 will be seeing Major changes being done to Ahri which might be a welcomed sight for many fans of the game.

Thanks to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) server (via Surrender@20), we will also see several Items being changed in the next patch.

League of Legends Update 12.3 Item Changes

Let’s take a look at the expected changes that have been leaked:

Sterak’s Gage

Removed - No longer gives flat AD

Removed - Bloodlust passive

New Passive - The Claws That Catch: Gain 40% Base Damage as bonus Attack Damage.

Lifeline Passive changed from 100 Shield (increased by 8% max Health | 4.8% max Health for ranged champions) per stack of bloodlust to 75% Bonus Health Shield.

Black Cleaver

AD increased from 40 to 45

Health lowered from 450 to 350

Ability Haster increased from 25 to 30

Ravenous Hydra

AD increased from 65 to 70

Trinity Force

Health increased from 200 to 300

Blade of the Ruined King

Total cost increased 3200 to 3300

Combine cost increased from 425 to 525

Hexdrinker

AD increased from 20 to 25

Maw of Malmortius

Total cost increased from 2800 to 2900

Combine cost increased from 400 to 500

AD increased from 50 to 55

Ability Haste increased from 15 to 20

Goredrinker

AD increased from 45 to 50

Health lowered from 450 to 300

Ability Haste increased from 20 to 25

Divine Sunderer

AD increased from 35 to 40

Health lowered from 400 to 300

Spellblade damage changed from 12% (9% for ranged) target max Health physical damage to 12% (9% for ranged) target current health physical damage

Death’s Dance

Ignore Pain passive damage spread amount lowered from 35% melee/ 15% ranged to 30% melee (10% ranged)

Defy passive heal changed from 15% max health to 175% Bonus AD Health.

There are two other Items to receive changes that we do not know the changes yet, these Items are Turbo Chemtank, and, Hearthbound Axe.

