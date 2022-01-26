Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Happy birthday to one of the greatest managers football has ever seen - Jose Mourinho.

Okay, we’re well aware the last few years haven’t been kind to the ‘Special One’ but it’s important to remember what he’s achieved in his career.

Mourinho became a household name in his native Portugal, leading Porto to an incredible Champions League triumph in 2004.

That earned him a move to Chelsea where he led the Blues to two Premier League titles in his first two seasons.

A move to Inter Milan followed where he also enjoyed fantastic success. He may have only spent 18 months there but he landed a historic treble in his only full season in charge.

The Champions League triumph in 2010 with Inter must register as one of Mourinho’s greatest achievements in his career.

The Italian side beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final thanks to a Diego Milito brace but it was their victory in the semi-final that went a long way to winning the competition.

As may have ‘lost’ the second leg 1-0 at the Camp Nou against Barcelona but Mourinho was celebrating wildly on the pitch at full time thanks to the 3-1 victory at the San Siro.

How did Mourinho mastermind a 3-1 victory over a Pep Guardiola side deemed one of the greatest in football history? A Barcelona side that contained the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Xavi?

Well, fortunately for everyone, The Coaches’ Voice sat Mourinho down back in 2019 and got him to explain in detail how he stopped Barcelona that night. From stopping Messi and Dani Alves’ link-up to suffocating Xavi and Busquets.

Hearing Mourinho speak in such detail about that match really is an incredible watch.

Take a look:

VIDEO: Mourinho breaks down masterminding victory over Pep's Barcelona

Wow. Wow. Wow.

How good is that?

The reaction of some of the fans in the comments section sum it up perfectly.

One fan wrote: “Listening to Mou speak for free is the biggest steal ever.”

Another added: “How can anyone dislike this? A pure, genuine masterclass in tactically breaking down a game.”

“I’ve learnt more from this than watching G Neville and Carra for three years,” a third wrote.

“The fact that he remembered this match in details. Shows a lot of how much thinking he gave to it,” a fourth commented.

“This video helped me a lot to understand one of the greatest Champions League matches. You are a legend, Mourinho. You do not get enough respect for what you do. Amazing work Coaches voice. Thanks for the video,” another wrote.

Of course, things haven’t exactly gone from strength to strength since leaving Inter.

He may have won league titles at Real Madrid and on his return to Chelsea but failed spells at Manchester United and Tottenham have gone some way to tarnishing his legacy.

Things aren’t exactly going swimmingly for Mourinho and his Roma side right now.

But let’s not forget the incredible work he’s done in the past - especially that match against Barcelona in 2010.

Happy birthday, Jose.

