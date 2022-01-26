Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing rankings are a contentious list for fans and fighters, with many debates being had about who deserves to be positioned amongst the very best.

William Hill have recently posted a tweet that shows the top five British boxers right now, according to BoxRec, and current undisputed light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor has found fault with it.

The scot, 31, who is undefeated at 18-0, has had a fantastic few years in the light-welterweight division, defeating the likes of Regis Prograis, Apinun Khongsung and the formidable Jose Carlos Ramirez en-route to becoming the undisputed champion.

Taylor’s performance against Ramirez is the highlight of his career so far, with many acclaiming the bout. Taylor claimed two impressive knockdowns of Ramirez and became only the sixth fighter in boxing history to be crowned a four-belt undisputed champion.

Taylor took Ramirez’s undefeated record as well as the win. After the fight, he triumphantly and confidently said: "There's a new warrior king, and he's from Scotland."

But these efforts of the new “warrior king” have not done enough to have him positioned at the top of the British boxing elite, with BoxRec crowning current undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as Britain’s number one.

In response to his fourth-place finish, Taylor tweeted: “Number 4??? What more do I gotta do to get some respect put on my name?"

And he was backed by several fans who found fault with Anthony Joshua placing higher, having most recently lost to Oleksandr Usyk, dropping his heavyweight titles in the process.

Alongside Joshua is Callum Smith who, although continues to impress, does not boast an undefeated record like Taylor having tasted defeat against undisputed middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2019.

Taylor is scheduled to face fellow Brit Jack Catterall in February, perhaps he can prove BoxRec wrong and climb up the rankings with another great performance.

