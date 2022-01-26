Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are enjoying the FIFA 22 Team of the Year Promo and they will be over the moon to hear that leaks have revealed a TOTY Honourable Simon Kjaer special card will be coming to Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team has been a lot of fun this year for the FIFA Community, and they have delivered a lot of great content by releasing special promos every year which feature some great special cards.

Kjaer has been a wonderful defender over the year of 2021, and a lot of fans in the FIFA Community did believe that the player deserved a TOTY card.

This Team of the Year promo has had an abundance of new and fresh content for the gaming community, and it is very exciting to see how highly rated this Kjaer card could be.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year Leaks Reveal Simon Kjaer Will Receive Honourable FUT TOTY Card

One of the best things about the TOTY promo is the fact that the players involved get huge upgrades which makes them receive ratings in the high 80's or low 90's.

The Final XI Team of the Year squad are all rated in the low 90's to high 90's and these players cost millions on the transfer market.

With TOTY Moment cards also coming out as well, there is a big opportunity to pack or unlock one of the special players, and now this opportunity is increased thanks to the latest leaks surfacing on social media.

Thanks to trustyfuttrader, we can reveal that Simon Kjaer will receive an honourable Team of the Year Moments card.

*The leaker has predicted the stats of the leaked card.

Kjaer has had a good calendar year, but one of the reasons why the gaming community believe the defender will be getting this card is due to his heroic actions during the Euro's with Christian Eriksen.

It is great to see the gaming community and EA Sports come together to appreciate the Danish centre-back and for those who have a Serie A team built in Ultimate Team will definitely be wanting to add this player to their squad.

It is unknown whether Kjaer will be available in packs, as an objective or as a Squad Building Challenge.

It will be very interesting to see how many FIFA players will look to obtain this Kjaer card.

