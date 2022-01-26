WWE: Becky Lynch goads Ronda Rousey amid Royal Rumble return rumours

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly close to making her WWE comeback.

The company has been pushing for the star's return to the ring and fans could see her back in action as early as this weekend.

Should everything go as planned, Rowdy will make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble, according to wrestler and journalist Bryan Alvarez.

One of WWE's worst kept secrets is doing the rounds and fans are already hyped over the idea of the combat sports legend returning to the action.

Rousey made sporadic appearances on WWE for a few years before signing a professional contract in 2018 — her official appearance came via none other than a surprise showing at Royal Rumble.

She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in March 2018 and went on to win the Raw Women's Championship in August.

During her title reign, Rousey fought off a number of opponents, including Mickie James, Nikki Bella, and Sasha Banks, all of whom will be competing in this weekend's Women's Royal Rumble match.

But none are remembered as vividly as the rivalry between Rowdy, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The iconic feud led to one of the most chaotic WWE scenes in recent years — when all hell broke loose on Monday Night Raw in the lead up to WrestleMania 35.

The three women were partnered up in a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad, but the actual match didn't get very far as Rousey, Lynch, and Flair all turned one each other.

Mayhem spilled from the ring as police were called to arrest the women. The brawl continued backstage, despite all three wrestlers being handcuffed and, at the best efforts of the officers, shoved into the back of police cars.

Rousey dropped her title at WrestleMania to Lynch, who became the holder of both Raw and SmackDown belts after triumphing in the winner-takes-all match.

And despite Rowdy leaving the company and The Man taking a 15-month break to have a baby, it seems the potential for this rivalry to resurface is still very much bubbling at the core.

Becky Lynch stirs the pot

Lynch posted on her Twitter in response to the reports of her old rival returning and added an image of her holding the red brand title for good measure.

"Was wondering if you’d show up again," the champion wrote. "I’ve still got her [the title] and she’s doing great."

Since becoming Becky Two Belts at WrestleMania 35, Lynch has never technically lost the Raw Women's Championship. Before taking her maternity leave, she relinquished the belt to Asuka, but was never actually beaten by the Empress of Tomorrow.

She then regained the title after the 2021 Draft required her and Flair to swap belts and Big Time Becks continues to reign supreme on Raw.

It seems Lynch is eager to meet up with an old foe and is already adding coal to the fire. For Rousey, she will surely want revenge on the only woman to hand her a WWE loss.

Royal Rumble 2022 is shaping up to be an absolute must-watch.

