Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Disappointing' claim emerges involving 71-cap major name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsey is disappointed not to have secured a move to Crystal Palace as he wants to return to London, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Ramsey is desperately searching for a new club ahead of deadline day as Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has revealed the Italian giants' intentions are to offload the midfielder after being deemed surplus to requirements.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to MailOnline, Palace have walked away from the opportunity to bolster their midfield options by signing Ramsey.

The report suggests the Eagles have decided against pressing ahead with any formal efforts to welcome him to Selhurst Park despite the 31-year-old showing an interest in completing the switch.

It comes after it had originally been reported by Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Palace were in pole position to land Ramsey before next Monday's deadline.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira stoked the fire by describing Ramsey as 'terrific' and revealing 'I like the player' when the speculation surfaced.

But it appears the 71-cap Wales international will not be heading to south London and, according to Calciomercato - via Football Italia - Juventus are becoming irritated with Ramsey.

The report reveals the Serie A heavyweights are frustrated as the central midfielder has turned down potential moves to Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and a couple of Spanish clubs.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has claimed Ramsey is keen to seal a return to London after enjoying a fruitful long-term spell on the books of Arsenal before heading to Juventus.

As a result, the transfer insider feels the failed move to Palace will have come as a blow to the Welshman.

Jones reckons joining Vieira's Eagles would have been beneficial as Ramsey aims to get his career back on track.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He really, really wants to stay in London. The Crystal Palace thing has fallen through at the moment and I think that's slightly disappointing because it was a good avenue for him."

1 of 10 What year was Selhurst Park built? 1920 1922 1924 1926

Why did Palace pull out of the race to sign Ramsey?

It is fair to assume that financial concerns will have played a key role in Palace deciding against bringing Ramsey to Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha is currently the Eagles' highest-paid player, raking in £130,000-per-week, but his contract is worth far less than what Ramsey would have been expecting.

He moved to Juventus on a deal worth £400,000-per-week, meaning the south Londoners would have been forced to shatter their wage structure to offer him anywhere near that sum.

Vieira also has plenty of central midfielders already at his disposal, so a potentially lucrative outlay may be put to better use bolstering his options elsewhere on the pitch.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News