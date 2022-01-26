FIFA 22 TOTW 19: Team of the Week Players Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Users on social media may have leaked what players will feature in Team of the Week 19 (TOTW 19) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports are preparing to unleash the latest squad at the usual time at 6 pm GMT on Wednesdays with some eye-catching performances taking place around the world of football over the past seven days.

The developers have been consistently adding new content almost three times per week across the life of FIFA 22 since its launch back in October 2021 - especially when it comes to new packs, Squad Building Challenges or Objectives.

When it comes to TOTW players, the most common way to get your hands on these players are through opening packs. If you don't want to buy these with real money or Coins, then there is the option of going down the route of Squad Battles, Division Rivals or FUT Champions to claim free rewards.

While there is great anticipation regarding who will feature in TOTW 19, it appears that the squad may have been unveiled earlier than EA may have anticipated.

FIFA 22 TOTW 19 Leaked

Thanks to FUTZone on Twitter, we were given nine players that could be featured in TOTW 19. Some of those included Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn - just to name a few.

Here are the players that are expected to be added as upgraded TOTW players:

(Credit: @FUTZONEFIFA)

As you can see, there isn't a great deal of value in any of the names listed above, except Kimmich. At the time of writing, his standard 89-rated gold card is worth 39,000 Coins, according to Futbin.

The several market crashes that have taken place in this year's game has seen high-value players significantly drop in price, and this has had a knock-on effect in regards to in-form players and their cost on the transfer market.

Despite this, millions of players around the world have flocked to Ultimate Team over the last seven days following the introduction of Team of the Year (TOTY), where players such as Kylian Mbappe have been worth in excess of eight million Coins.

It will be interesting to see which other players will be added and whether they will hold any value on the market.

