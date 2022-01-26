Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Asuka could be one of a few former Women's Champions returning to WWE this weekend at the Royal Rumble.

Asuka has not been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank back in July 2021, but that may be about to change.

Fightful Select is reporting that Asuka, who was out of action with an arm injury last year, has been discussed as a potential Royal Rumble return this weekend:

Many names have been tossed around as potentially appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble, and Fightful has learned of a big one in Asuka. We can confirm that her name was at least discussed internally as a potential Royal Rumble entrant.

Of course, this is not to say that Asuka will 100% be at the Royal Rumble this weekend, but we do know that she's at least been discussed for the show,

That isn't all, as Fightful also reports that members of the WWE roster are under the impression that Asuka is going to be at the event on Saturday night and will be competing:

There are several talent within WWE that are of the belief Asuka will make her return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Asuka might not be the only former Raw Women's Champion returning to WWE this weekend's pay-per-view event, at least if reports are to be believed.

Reports have also stated that former UFC star Ronda Rousey will be appearing to the company for the first time since 2019 at this weekend's event.

Not only that, but according to reports, Rousey is slated to be part of the women's Royal Rumble match, which she will almost certainly win.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this weekend live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets, including in the UK, on the WWE Network.

