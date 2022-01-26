Rainbow Six Extraction: How to Turn Off Text to Speech Narrator

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans are enjoying Rainbow Six Extraction ever since it was released on Thursday 20th January 2022 but many will be asking how can you turn off text to speech narrator in Rainbow Six Extraction.

The action game is part of a very successful and popular franchise, and due to this, there is a lot of high expectations from fans of the IP.

No doubt the developers will meet the high expectations of the gaming community due to the fact that they have such a good track record at making this FPS franchise into what it is today.

With a lot of offline and online content in Rainbow Six Extraction, there is something for all fans of action gaming to enjoy.

How to Turn Off the Text to Speech Narrator in Rainbow Six Extraction

Video game settings are a lot more important and crucial than they have been in the past, and this is due to the fact that there is now so much that players can change and adapt to tailor their individual gaming experience.

Settings tend to have an abundance of things you can change, like audio, visual and text parameters. One of the easiest settings but to change is the text to speech narrator in the game.

To turn it off, just follow these simple steps, it will only take a few minutes to do:

Step One: First you select the Settings option which can be located in the main menu. For those who do not know, the settings is typically the gear icon.

Step Two: You then select Accessibility which will be immediately viewable when you select settings.

Step 3: You then will see the Menu Narration (English) bar. It shows on and off and all you have to do is select off.

As you can see, this is pretty easy to do and will not take you long at all. It is great that players are able to tailor games to the exact way they want, and this makes games like Rainbow Six Extraction a lot more accessible to a broader audience.

No doubt there are a lot of other settings in Rainbow Six Extraction that players will be wanting to change, so be sure to look through the whole settings to see if there are anything else you want to change in-game.

