League of Legends Update 12.3: Huge Champion Nerfs Leaked in Upcoming Patch
Fans of League of Legends have a new update to be excited about, patch 12.3 will be expected to arrive during early February, and early leaks continue to be distributed online.
It seems as though Riot Games, the developers, think that there are too many Champions being very strong and decided to Nerf the majority of the Champions in the patch notes.
One of the Champions that has been included in this Patch is the newest addition to the series, Zeri, who was previously released in 12.2. The reason being for this is simply because she was just too powerful receiving a lot of complaints. We can almost certainly expect Zeri to receive a couple more nerfs in League of Legends before she can become fully balanced.
League of Legends Update 12.3 Nerfs
Thanks to Riot Phlox we can now see the rest of the Patch notes for Patch 12.3 coming to League of Legends. With that being said let’s take a look at the Patch Notes:
Zeri
- R no longer stacks from Hurricane
Senna
- Soul Drop rate on Minion Kill: 10% → 2.7777%
Caitlyn
- AD Growth: 3.8 → 3.4
- Q Secondary Damage: 60% → 50%
Amumu
- AR/lvl: 3.5 → 3
- E DR: Maximum Damage Reduction is 50% of damage instance (like other flat DR)
Corki
- First Package Spawn Time: 8m → 10m
- Package Respawn Time: 4m → 5m
Akshan
- P Single Shot MS: 35 - 75 → 20 - 75
- Three-Stack Damage 20 - 175 → 10 - 165
Twisted Fate
- Q Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65% AP) → 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)
- E Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% → 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%
Leblanc
- W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 → 75/110/145/180/215
Glacial Janna
- Bugged Interaction Fixed
Champion Adjustments
Nami: P Gains more MS but decays
There are also a few buffs that will be taking place and they are as follows:
Buffs
Lilia
- Sleep Duration 1.5/2/2.5s → 2/2.25/2.5s
Quinn
- W AS: 20/30/40/50/60 → 28/36/44/52/60%
- R Damage 40% tAD → 70% tAD
Brand
- P: Mana Refund occurs if the spell kills the target
- R: Prioritise nearby targets over Brand
League of Legends fans! What do you think about these proposed nerfs to the Champions listed above? Do you agree with Riot's changes? Or do you believe that other Champions should also be downgraded? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!
