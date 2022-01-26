League of Legends Update 12.3: Huge Champion Nerfs Leaked in Upcoming Patch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans of League of Legends have a new update to be excited about, patch 12.3 will be expected to arrive during early February, and early leaks continue to be distributed online.

It seems as though Riot Games, the developers, think that there are too many Champions being very strong and decided to Nerf the majority of the Champions in the patch notes.

One of the Champions that has been included in this Patch is the newest addition to the series, Zeri, who was previously released in 12.2. The reason being for this is simply because she was just too powerful receiving a lot of complaints. We can almost certainly expect Zeri to receive a couple more nerfs in League of Legends before she can become fully balanced.

League of Legends Update 12.3 Nerfs

Thanks to Riot Phlox we can now see the rest of the Patch notes for Patch 12.3 coming to League of Legends. With that being said let’s take a look at the Patch Notes:

Zeri

R no longer stacks from Hurricane

Senna

Soul Drop rate on Minion Kill: 10% → 2.7777%

Caitlyn

AD Growth: 3.8 → 3.4

Q Secondary Damage: 60% → 50%

Amumu

AR/lvl: 3.5 → 3

E DR: Maximum Damage Reduction is 50% of damage instance (like other flat DR)

Corki

First Package Spawn Time: 8m → 10m

Package Respawn Time: 4m → 5m

Akshan

P Single Shot MS: 35 - 75 → 20 - 75

Three-Stack Damage 20 - 175 → 10 - 165

Twisted Fate

Q Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65% AP) → 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)

E Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% → 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%

Leblanc

W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 → 75/110/145/180/215

Glacial Janna

Bugged Interaction Fixed

Champion Adjustments

Nami: P Gains more MS but decays

There are also a few buffs that will be taking place and they are as follows:

Buffs

Lilia

Sleep Duration 1.5/2/2.5s → 2/2.25/2.5s

Quinn

W AS: 20/30/40/50/60 → 28/36/44/52/60%

R Damage 40% tAD → 70% tAD

Brand

P: Mana Refund occurs if the spell kills the target

R: Prioritise nearby targets over Brand

League of Legends fans! What do you think about these proposed nerfs to the Champions listed above? Do you agree with Riot's changes? Or do you believe that other Champions should also be downgraded? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!

You can find all of the latest League of Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

