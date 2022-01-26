Hyper Front Release Date: When is the Game Coming Out?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hyper Front is a 5v5 FPS mobile title that is set to be launched globally, but when is the game coming worldwide?

The game is already popular in China, and the developers are looking to launch the game globally to a larger audience.

With a ‘hero’ based style of gameplay, Hyper Front should do well amongst fans of Valorant and Overwatch, as well as potentially appeal to a more casual audience on mobile.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Hyper Front globally, including the regional soft launch.

Release Date

Hyper Front will originally launched in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. This is being referred to as a ‘regional soft launch’ for the new game. The game came out in those regions on the 20th of January, 2022 at 10 A.M. (UTC +8).

As mentioned the developers are looking to launch the game globally, but the date of that has not yet been revealed publicly. We will update this page as and when it is confirmed when the game will get a worldwide release.

According to TapTap.io, the global version of the game is currently available to pre-register on both Android and iOS.

Netease Games Global has released a number of different titles for mobile, so they have a track record of producing successful games such as Fading City, E.O.E and X2.



Here is some more information on what fans can expect from the title when it is finally released by Netease:

“[Hyper Front] is a 5v5 hero-based FPS game on mobile.

Intense PvP competition! Employ advanced weapons and command unique hero abilities to create tactical opportunities.

Exciting, precise, and realistic battle experience!

A 3A masterpiece on mobile! Enter a visually stunning sci-fi universe.

1. [Diverse Hero Abilities!]

Each hero has a unique set of tactical abilities — Area scan, Teleport, Block, and Shrouding. Plus there are more opportunities in team fight, and MORE FUN!

2. [Cutting-edge Arsenal!]

UZI, UMP, Barrett, AK... Classic weapons evoke real shooting excitement! Each firearm has special attributes to cater to specific playstyles. You can also define your style further with weapon skins and accessories!

3. [5v5 Search & Destroy Mode and MORE!]

Gather your friends and squad up for a classic 5v5 Search & Destroy match! Deploying and retrieving the Starcore is the key to winning. Here, your tactics, reflexes, marksmanship, and cooperation are equally important. Death Fight, Arms Race and a lot more game modes are constantly evolving.

4. [Meticulous Maps: Fight around the world!]

Momijigawa, Polar Exploration Center, City of Citizens - Kavilek, City of Gardens – Strocci. Compete on these diverse, multicultural maps and master their minute details! Each map has been carefully designed to support diverse tactics, be it sniping or rushing, whichever you favour. Numerous hidden surprises await!

5. [Vibrant and Stylish Sci-fi Design]

A stylish sci-fi aesthetic shaped with vibrant visual style and unique character designs!

6. [Unreal Engine 4: Realistic Sci-fi Battlefield]

Enjoy a console-quality immersive gunfight experience on mobile devices! Years in the making, the Hyper Front team is proud to present a realistic sci-fi battleground with groundbreaking graphics!

