Paul Gascoigne is one of the most talented footballers England have ever produced.

The charismatic and often crazy attacking midfielder was truly world-class in his pomp, particularly at Tottenham Hotspur.

Gascoigne joined the north London club in 1988 from Newcastle United and went on to become something of a legend at White Hart Lane.

In the 1990/91 season, 'Gazza' played football from another planet, scoring goals for fun and dominating games in the middle of the park.

His efforts in the old First Division during that campaign saw him named in the PFA Team of the Year for the second time, the first coming in 1987/88 at Newcastle.

One football fan on Twitter posted a video compilation of all of Gascoigne's goals for Spurs in 1990/91, which you can watch in all of its glory below.

Video: Gascoigne's 1990/91 highlights at Spurs

Brilliant, right? And that superb footage has also resulted in the discovery of something quite brilliant about the former England international.

What we're talking about is a clip that the majority of football fans will not have see before, which is very rare in the modern era with social media.

The discoverer is Twitter user @GerryCox, who replied to the magnificent compilation of Gascoigne with a video of his own that shows the footballing genius scoring an unstoppable rabona penalty for Spurs.

Believe us when we say it's absolutely incredible...

Video: Gascoigne scoring a rabona penalty for Spurs

How have we never seen that before?!

Back in those days, the rabona skill move was virtually unheard of, but Gascoigne was using it to score penalty kicks. The man was simply way ahead of his time, an Englishman that had the flair of a South American superstar.

Now, you're probably asking; in which match did 'Gazza' produce his moment of almost unrivalled magic from 12 yards out?

It came in Danny Blanchflower's testimonial back in 1990, when a Spurs team took on a Northern Ireland XI at White Hart Lane.

So no, it wasn't in a competitive setting, but that still doesn't make it any less impressive in our opinion. Why do we say that? Because few footballers - past or present - would be able to replicate the penalty, even in training.

Gascoigne really was a special talent, a footballer who played the game like he was down the local park and still made it look beautiful.

What a legend.

