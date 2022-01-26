Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On January 25, 2014, Juan Mata moved from Chelsea to Manchester United for a fee of of £37.1 million.

The Spaniard has produced multiple moments of magic during his eight-year stint at the club.

He's played 276 times for the Manchester giants, scoring 51 times, as well as helping the Red Devils to four trophies.

Mata is one of the most technically gifted players the Premier League has ever seen.

And he showed that in a Premier League match against West Ham United in the 2017/18 season.

Mata produced a touch so good that day that he left the Old Trafford crowd stunned.

A Man United player was positioned in his own box when he booted the ball miles up in the air and away from danger.

The ball fell to Mata who, somehow, managed to produce an immaculate touch while under serioius pressure from an opponent.

The touch was just crazy good. Fan footage captured the moment and you can view the footage below...

Just listen to the crowd. No one inside Old Trafford could believe Mata produced a touch that good. He really is a magician.

Now 33 years old, it appears the Spanish playmaker's time at United is coming to an end.

Mata's contract with the club runs out in the summer.

Despite being fully fit for the large majority of the 2021/22 season, he is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this campaign.

He's played a combined 149 minutes in all competitions this season, with his last appearance coming in United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in December.

It seems highly unlikely that United will give him a contract extension given the very little football he has played over the past six months.

But, despite being on the fringes of United's first team, it shouldn't be forgotten what a fantastic servant to the club he has been and what a wizard he was in his prime.

