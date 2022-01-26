Phantom Blade: Executioners: When Does Beta Testing Start?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Phantom Blade: Executioners is an upcoming gacha game for mobile, but when is the game set to begin beta testing?

The developers have already confirmed when the first beta phase will be taking place for the new mobile IP, and many have already pre-registered.

As a new title in the gacha genre, there are certainly a number of players who are getting amped up for the ARPG action game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the beta testing for Phantom Blade: Executioners and when it is expected to begin.

Phantom Blade: Executioners Beta Test

The developers have already confirmed via TapTap.io that beta testing for the game will begin on Friday 28th January 2022 and will be ending “by Thursday February 10th.”

It is worth noting that the beta testing for the game will only be taking place on Android devices, but the game will be released on iOS when the full release is available.

In a pre-beta Q&A, again on TapTap.io, the developers confirmed how players will be able to get hold of the beta version of the game.

They said: “We will inform everyone successfully registered as CB1 testers via email on Jan 25. The CB1 game client will be available for download in the Google Play store on Jan 27.

“Please follow us on social media. We will issue notices should there be any change. If you have already secured a spot during the CB1 registration phase, just log into the game with your account on Jan 28 when CB1 formally starts.”

The developers also confirmed that players who were unable to register in time for the beta test may still have a chance to take part. They wrote: “There may still be hope yet. Depending on the actual number of testers, we may offer additional spots after open enrollment. Be sure to follow us on social media and get noticed as soon as that happens.”

Interestingly, the developers also revealed in the same Q&A that the game may actually be able to be run on PC via Android emulators.

“Yes. As far as we know, Phantom Blade: Executioners should work smoothly on most Android emulators” they revealed.

“But each emulator is implemented differently. You might run into issues (primarily with the user interface) on some. If that happens, please let us know.

“We will try to resolve these issues after CB1. The bottom line is, we will offer a proper PC release when the game is officially ready, with an experience intended for keyboard/gamepad users.”

