Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Huge Ayato Leaks Reveal Appearance Details and More

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and now more leaks have been revealed to the player base regarding Ayato and his appearance.

A ton has already been revealed about the character coming to the game, but these recent leaks have given a broader view of what fans can expect when he is released in the 2.6 Update.

Although players will not be able to fully confirm that the leaks are legitimate until the 2.6 Beta is released, there does appear to be a ton of information that fleshes out the character more, so it would make sense for them to be legit.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Ayato leaks.

Ayato Leaks

Initially, the leaks were revealed on BiliBili, but would then eventually be translated onto the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord and revealed on the Genshin Impact Leaks Subreddit.

In terms of what was confirmed in the leaks, we now know that Ayato will be a “tall male with white hair and a white suit.”

It was also revealed in the leaks that Ayato “looks like a male model/Ikemen but is more muscular and masculine.”

On top of this, the leaks noted that Ayato is a character who Vapes, with 2.0x Multiplier Vapes.

Apparently, Thoma and Xiangling will be Ayato’s best supports in the game, and the character will be a “fantastic DPS, but with a higher skillcap.”

Fans on the Genshin Impact Leaks Subreddit have been dissecting the leaks, with a lot about Ayato being made available in the past couple of weeks.

As noted, there have already been leaks regarding the character, but with nothing officially confirmed, there’s some confusion as to what can be expected.

One Redditor noted: “At this point I consider every Ayato leak to be a fanmade dream, good or bad. This one paints him as main DPS while the other had him as off-field support. But lately, they've been adding a lot of 5* supports so I'm conflicted.”

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

