Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Beta Finishes in Record Time

One of the biggest elements of the Genshin Impact experience is the release of closed beta versions of the game for a select time.

Usually, the player base is able to discover a huge amount of upcoming content in the game, whether they are playing it themselves or finding one of the notable leakers on social media.

Interestingly, the beta test for Genshin Impact 2.5 Update actually ended far quicker than any other test in the game’s history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the beta test for Genshin Impact 2.5 Update ending early.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Beta Ended Early

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha first confirmed that the beta had ended ‘early,’ revealing so to their followers on social media.

They tweeted: “2.5 Beta has now come to an end. Any more changes, if there are any, to Yae will come with the 2.5 live update.

“I just want to add, this is the shortest beta from start to end since the 2.0 Beta (since I've been tracking it) coming in at only 18 days. The previous shortest beta was actually 2.4 beta at 21 days.”

There’s currently no word from miHoYo as to why they decided to end this phase of beta testing earlier than others.

Taking a guess, with the rampant slew of leaks that we have seen over the past few months, there is a chance that the developers didn’t want any more content to be revealed to the player base ahead of the official release.

Whilst we can’t in any way confirm this, it would certainly make sense for the company to want to keep as much hidden from the public as possible to try and entice new and veteran players to get back into the game.

Players on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit have been quite cynical about the company ending the beta test early, as they now will not be able to get any more information on Ayato before they are released in the game.

One Redditor wrote: “A 3-week drought...I wonder what kinds of artistic renditions of Ayato's hypothetical kit will look like next!!!”

Another player would sum up the worries of a lot of players, writing: “Why do i feel like there's gonna be barely any content in 2.5...?”

