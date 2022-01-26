Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most recognisable and arguably famous people on the entire planet.

If you got ten people into the room, the chances are the majority would know who the former WWE Champion and current Hollywood megastar is.

With the immense fame comes money, and The Rock has worked incredibly hard to live the life he lives now, being worth a reported net worth of $800 million (Celebrity Net Worth).

Deciding to spend some of that money, The Rock purchased a beautiful mansion in Hollywood last year for what was believed to be a fee of close to $30 million.

According to the Daily Mail, Dwayne Johnson purchased a beautiful 3.67 acre property in Los Angeles last year for $27.8 million.

The house was originally built from musician Alex Van Halen in 1993, with Rocky buying the property from fellow actor Paul Reiser.

The mansion, as you'd expect, is absolutely beautiful, boasting six bedrooms and more than ten bathrooms.

The Rock has worked incredibly hard for his money throughout the years, famously only having $7 to his name at one stage of his life, so it's great to see him being able to now buy a place like this.

The Mediterranean style mansion features a home gym, a home theatre, and indoor swimming pool and tennis courts, some of which you can see photos of below.

It isn't just the inside of the house that's absolutely beautiful too, as The Rock also owns the surrounding grounds that include lovely tree-lined grass pathways and a shadow portico.

The mansion is rounded off with a lovely courtyard, which you can see a glimpse of below.

The Rock will be in a pretty celebrity-filled area too, with the former WWE Superstar's neighbours believed to be Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara.

The Rock is rumoured to be returning to WWE either later on this year or early next year ahead of his first match since 2016.

WWE reportedly wants Dwayne Johnson back for a huge match at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood in April 2023 against his cousin, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match was originally, at least according to reports, slated to take place at last year's show and then again this year, but plans changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

