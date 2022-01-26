FIFA Mobile 22: Revealing How To Defend Corners (Best Tips)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA Mobile 22 released a brand new new season on Tuesday 18th January 2022, and we have revealed the best tips for defending corners in the game.

Set pieces are crucial in the FIFA franchise, and the developers of the game added some big changes to FIFA Mobile involving set pieces when the update went live.

This included being allowed to change your set piece taker and this is a huge addition to FIFA Mobile. It will definitely make them a lot harder to defend as players can now pick their best corner takers.

The franchise is massively successful on the console, and it is great to see it maintaining its success on iOS and Android devices.

The Best Ways To Defend Corners in FIFA Mobile 22

With a lot of new game modes within Ultimate Team in FIFA Mobile 22, and these new additions mean that the gaming community have a lot more matches to play.

With the new season adding a lot of gameplay issues as well as making the graphics even better, even more players are downloading FIFA Mobile 22 and playing it on a daily basis.

These corners in the game are quite hard to defend, and there are many little things you can do in order to reduce the probability of you conceding.

Here are the best tips for defending corners in the game:

1: Make sure you have a player on the front post

A lot of FIFA players love to do a corner which sees them attack the ball at the front post. Select a player and make sure they are marking this run.

2: Track opponent's players

Players taking the corner are able to select an opponent in the box and make them stand in a specific position. Make sure you keep an eye on this so that you don't allow an easy goal to be scored.

3: Watch the short corner

Players love to do a short corner, and they can be a crucial asset as it normally takes the defender a few seconds to react. Make sure you are watching the short corner so that this doesn't happen.

This football game is very exciting and there is so much content for players to get their hands on, so be sure to give it a go as soon as you can.

