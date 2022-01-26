Bruno Guimaraes scheduled to undergo Newcastle medical - CONFIRMED

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Lyon's defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes with a medical scheduled in Brazil where the player is on international duty according to Transfer Expert Pete O'Rourke.

Following confirmation on social media, Pete told The Football Terrace host that Bruno Guimaraes is close to a move to Newcastle United

Newcastle’s bid was in the region of the price they believed Lyon wanted for Guimaraes, who moved to the Ligue 1 club in January 2020.

The Brazilian, who is currently in South America on international duty, has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal but is thought to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.

Amanda Staveley, Newcastle’s director, is currently in Jeddah alongside Howe and the first-team squad, where it is understood a transfer meeting was held on Monday to determine their recruitment strategy for the final week of the window.

Guimaraes joined Lyon from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense and has since made 71 appearances, scoring three goals.

