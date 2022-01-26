Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two people you probably don't want to get on the wrong side of in WWE are The Undertaker and Triple H.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (now Matt Cardona and Brian Myers) did during their time with WWE.

Speaking on the MC! True Long Island Story podcast last year, Cardona recalled an incident that he said did the fair no favours during their run with the company.

The incident took place on an international tour, with The Undertaker making the tag team apologise to Triple H, who was one of the company's top active stars at the time.

Cardona explained that during a tour of Mexico, the wrestlers were backstage watching Triple H wrestle Vladimir Kozlov, when he and Myers went on their phones.

This apparently upset The Undertaker, who saw the act as the former tag team champions disrespecting one of WWE's top stars:

"It was overseas, we were in Mexico. I believe the main event was Vladimir Kozlov vs Triple H. It’s like the last night of the tour, so how many times have I seen this match? All the boys are sitting, watching the monitor and Hawkins and I are on our phone. Hawkins claimed he was just checking the time in this exact instance. The Undertaker gives the ‘Undertaker head snap’. Basically, you know, ‘disrespectful for being on your phone bla bla’, and he’s pretty pissed. I’m like ‘okay, this is The Undertaker, locker room leader, pissed!'"

Mark Henry then approached the pair and told them that they needed to apologise to The Undertaker, which they went to do.

"Mark Henry pulls us aside, he says ‘Go up to Taker, you need to apologise’ and I’m like ‘okay, you’re absolutely right’, so Hawkins and I pull him aside, we apologise and he’s super cool about it.

Thankfully, the pair say that 'Taker was cool with them after they apologised, but he asked them to also say sorry to Triple H:

"He’s super cool because we were really respectful, but he’s like ‘you really need to apologise to the guys in the main event’, so I’m like ‘okay so we’ll apologise to Vladimir Kozlov’, I don’t even know if we did."

Things got interesting after the pair approached Triple H in his private dressing room and tried to apologise to him personally.

"So Triple H, I’ll never forget, he’s in like a private dressing room and we’re like ‘excuse me, Triple H? we were on our cell phones during your match, we’re very sorry, it was disrespectful’ or whatever we said. He played it off like he didn’t care but I was like ‘oh man’. This happened when The Edgeheads were not with Edge anymore, it was like the beginning of the end, so I’m not sure that did us any favours."

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers were both released by WWE in April 2020 as part of a cost-cutting measure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

