Amouranth Height: How Tall is the Popular Streamer?

Amouranth is one of the most infamous streamers on the planet, but how tall is the Twitch megastar?

As the streamer spends most of her time creating content whilst sitting down, some fans have been wondering exactly how tall she really is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amouranth’s height.

Amouranth Height

Amouranth is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall, although she has not officially confirmed this herself online.

The streamer, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, was born in Houston, Texas and she attended a private school in the State.

Amouranth is extremely active on both Twitch and YouTube, where she receives revenue based on donations, ads, sponsored deals and sponsored streams.

Notably, it was revealed in May 2021 that Twitch had decided to suspend advertising on Amouranth's channel.

The reason for the platform doing so is that they felt that her content was not deemed “advertiser-friendly.”

Despite this happening, Amouranth can still earn from Twitch via donations. Most streamers actually get more revenue overall from donations on stream rather than actual adverts from the platform itself, so it is likely that she is still making a huge amount of money via her fans and subscribers.

It’s worth noting that the streamer also has four YouTube accounts where she is currently estimated to be earning up to $100,000 US dollars per month.

Sponsorships

As of writing, Amouranth currently has sponsorship deals in place with G Fuel and online stores, such as Dolls Kill.

Amouranth has not actually confirmed publicly what these deals amount to in terms of revenue.

With that in mind, it’s impossible to give an accurate confirmation on how much these sponsorship deals can earn the notable streamer per year.

Currently, Amouranth is streaming the following games on her Twitch channel as well as taking part in Just Chatting videos. It's worth noting that she has been doing ASMR-based content on streaming platforms more than playing games over recent years, but she has been known to streaming gaming content in the past:

Pokemon

World of Warcraft

Just Dance

