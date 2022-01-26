Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mesut Ozil left Arsenal just over a year ago to the day but is still considered one of the most skilful players to have ever graced the Premier League.

Joining the Gooners from Real Madrid in 2013, the German immediately caused a buzz around the club, with its supporters in hysteria at their acquisition of the galactico.

After years of frugality in the transfer market following their big-money relocation to the Emirates Stadium, fans were itching for the boardroom to sign some new talent to help restore the club to its former glory.

The year before Ozil joined Arsenal, the club had also sold Robin van Persie to Manchester United, which further compounded their despair at the side’s nine-year trophy drought.

And eager with optimism that Ozil could help turn things around, fans were delighted with their new signing once they saw the magician take to the field.

One season later, Ozil would help the Gooners get back to winning ways with the side winning both the 2013/14 and 2014/15 FA Cup titles, their first trophies since 2005.

While results started to go Arsenal’s way, fans were enamoured at how good their new playmaker was, with Ozil quickly becoming known as the ‘assist king’.

The German will go down as one of football’s most unselfish playmakers, breaking a record previously held by Eric Cantona, to become the fastest player to amass 50 assists, doing so in just 141 matches for the north London side.

Across 254 games, the World Cup winner yielded an impressive 77 assists and 44 goals while also winning four FA Cups with Arsenal.

Even before joining the club, the 33-year-old amassed a mind-boggling 80 assists in 159 appearances for Real Madrid, that’s almost one assist once every two games.

While he is mainly remembered for his incredible playmaking skills, the German is also revered for his elite command over the football, pulling off daring tricks that gave nightmares to many defenders around the league.

One of those skills is Ozil’s trademark bounce pass and a video has gone viral of the midfielder explaining how to perform the piece of wizardry.

The skill itself is akin to a chip but is technically harder to perform.

Ozil shows during the video how he strikes the ball with the inside of his foot in a specific position which causes the ball to float up into the air.

The compilation video also shows Ozil performing the skill for both Arsenal and Germany, using the nifty trick to loft the ball over goalkeepers and around oncoming defenders to set his teammates up for some incredibly well-worked goals.

Take a look at the clip below…

Just to even try pulling that off in a game shows how much of a genius the midfielder was.

Fans have been reacting to the clip on Twitter, with many Gooners regretting the club’s decision to allow him to leave.

Take a look at their reactions below…

While things ultimately ended on a sour note for Ozil at Arsenal, it’s safe to say the No.10 was one of the most skilful players to have ever played in the top-flight.

