Newcastle transfer news: £30m star 'having medical today' at St. James' Park

Keith Downie has revealed that Bruno Guimaraes is set to have a medical at Newcastle this afternoon.

The Magpies have been extremely busy in the transfer window already, securing deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. And Downie has provided a promising update on their pursuit of the Brazilian.

What's the latest news involving Guimaraes?

It's been an incredibly frustrating couple of weeks for the Newcastle hierarchy since they signed Wood from Burnley for £25m.

On the pitch, Eddie Howe's side moved within one point of Premier League safety following a priceless victory at Leeds on Saturday, but off it, Newcastle have missed out on some of their top targets.

But they're on the verge of pulling off perhaps their biggest coup of the window. According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are set to beat off competition from Arsenal for the signature of Lyon midfielder Guimaraes, who's currently in Ecuador with the Brazil national team.

Downie confirmed on Twitter that a deal has been agreed, which is set to be in the region of £30m, which will take their January activity past the £70m-mark.

Furthermore, the North East-based journalist provided a further encouraging update by confirming that he's set to undergo a medical later today.

What did Downie say about Guimaraes?

When Downie spoke to GIVEMESPORT in the last 30 minutes, he simply said: "Medical today."

How big of a signing is this for Newcastle?

Trippier and Wood are smart signings, but this really is next level from Newcastle and a potential sign of things to come under their new owners.

Not only are they on the verge of beating off competition from someone like Arsenal, but this is a top class midfielder and a Brazilian international.

Since joining from Club Athletico Paranaense exactly two years ago, Guimaraes has been a regular for the Ligue 1 giants, making 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, and laying on eight assists.

If Newcastle do get their man, and the 24-year-old can perform at the type of level that has caught the attention of the Premier League, then Howe could soon have a serious player on his hands.

In terms of their battle against survival, bringing in Guimaraes is another giant step towards securing their top-flight status.

