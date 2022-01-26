Pet Simulator X Value List January 2022: Best Pets Right Here

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you're enjoying playing Pet Simulator X by Roblox and want to know the most valuable animals in-game right now - then you've come to the right place!

In this article, we have listed what the most precious pets are (in Gems) that you can get your hands on right now, as players trade their way to having the most lucrative animals possible.

This trading system that the developers have adopted allows the concept of trading pets to be more exciting in a bid to have your very own dream pet!

GMS Disclaimer: The Value chart listed below is based on predictions by fans of the game and NOT by the developers themselves.

Most Valuable Pet Simulator X Pets

Here is a list of some of the most valuable pets in Gems

Huge Pumpkin Cat: 200 billion

Huge Santa Paws: 200 billion

Huge Cat: 200 billion

Huge Festive Cat: 75 billion

Pet Simulator X Value List January 2022

As mentioned above, there is no set date in which Roblox actively updates these values and will constantly change unpredictably.

Here is the full list of pets valued from highest to lowest (Gems):

Dominus Astra 60 billion

Storm Wolf 48 billion

Nebula Dragon 45 billion

Galaxy Pegasus 44 billion

Empyrian Agony 44 billion

Domortuus Astra 43 billion

Storm Dragon 42 billion

Galaxy Dragon 38 billion

Og Doge 38 billion

Electric Slime 38 billion

Wicked Angelus 38 billion

Dominus Darkwing 37 billion

Blue Big Maskot 37 billion

RB Signature Big Maskot 35 billion

Guest Noob 37 billion

Mushroom King 36 billion

Noobortuus 32 billion

Hell Chest Mimic 31 billion

Sock Monkey 31 billion

Nyan Cat 28 billion

Sad Cat 27 billion

Chest Mimic 26 billion

Sapphire Phoenix 26 billion

Stacked Doge Noob 20 billion

Pterodactyl 19.5 billion

Blob Fish 18.5 billion

Grumpy Cat 17 billion

Sock Corgi 12.5 billion

Sock Cat 11 billion

Blobstein 10 billion

Lava Scorpion 10 billion

Punkey 8.5 billion

Yee Haw Cat 6.5 billion

Sea Dragon 5 billion

Otter 2.5 billion

What is the rarest pet currently in Pet Simulator X?

At the time of writing, the rarest pet is the exclusive Huge Pegasus - with only 12 currently known to be in the game itself.

How often do Pet Simulator X values change?

As mentioned above, there is no precise in which the valuations of respective animals change and will fluctuate as time passes.

Roblox have a group on their official website for this exact topic where they frequently update fans of the series on this exact topic - which is a good source to check for pet values.

Alternatively, stick with us and we will update you on all the goings-on regarding Pet Simulator X values and what has changed over the coming months and will keep this page regularly updated to ensure you don't miss out.

So, stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for more!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

