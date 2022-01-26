Pet Simulator X Value List January 2022: Best Pets Right Here
If you're enjoying playing Pet Simulator X by Roblox and want to know the most valuable animals in-game right now - then you've come to the right place!
In this article, we have listed what the most precious pets are (in Gems) that you can get your hands on right now, as players trade their way to having the most lucrative animals possible.
This trading system that the developers have adopted allows the concept of trading pets to be more exciting in a bid to have your very own dream pet!
GMS Disclaimer: The Value chart listed below is based on predictions by fans of the game and NOT by the developers themselves.
Most Valuable Pet Simulator X Pets
Here is a list of some of the most valuable pets in Gems
- Huge Pumpkin Cat: 200 billion
- Huge Santa Paws: 200 billion
- Huge Cat: 200 billion
- Huge Festive Cat: 75 billion
Pet Simulator X Value List January 2022
As mentioned above, there is no set date in which Roblox actively updates these values and will constantly change unpredictably.
Here is the full list of pets valued from highest to lowest (Gems):
- Dominus Astra 60 billion
- Storm Wolf 48 billion
- Nebula Dragon 45 billion
- Galaxy Pegasus 44 billion
- Empyrian Agony 44 billion
- Domortuus Astra 43 billion
- Storm Dragon 42 billion
- Galaxy Dragon 38 billion
- Og Doge 38 billion
- Electric Slime 38 billion
- Wicked Angelus 38 billion
- Dominus Darkwing 37 billion
- Blue Big Maskot 37 billion
- RB Signature Big Maskot 35 billion
- Guest Noob 37 billion
- Mushroom King 36 billion
- Noobortuus 32 billion
- Hell Chest Mimic 31 billion
- Sock Monkey 31 billion
- Nyan Cat 28 billion
- Sad Cat 27 billion
- Chest Mimic 26 billion
Sapphire Phoenix 26 billion
- Stacked Doge Noob 20 billion
- Pterodactyl 19.5 billion
- Blob Fish 18.5 billion
- Grumpy Cat 17 billion
- Sock Corgi 12.5 billion
- Sock Cat 11 billion
- Blobstein 10 billion
- Lava Scorpion 10 billion
- Punkey 8.5 billion
- Yee Haw Cat 6.5 billion
- Sea Dragon 5 billion
- Otter 2.5 billion
What is the rarest pet currently in Pet Simulator X?
At the time of writing, the rarest pet is the exclusive Huge Pegasus - with only 12 currently known to be in the game itself.
How often do Pet Simulator X values change?
As mentioned above, there is no precise in which the valuations of respective animals change and will fluctuate as time passes.
Roblox have a group on their official website for this exact topic where they frequently update fans of the series on this exact topic - which is a good source to check for pet values.
Alternatively, stick with us and we will update you on all the goings-on regarding Pet Simulator X values and what has changed over the coming months and will keep this page regularly updated to ensure you don't miss out.
So, stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for more!
