Lionel Messi may not be having the greatest season at Paris Saint-Germain but there’s no doubting his genius.

It was just last month that the Argentine collected his SEVENTH Ballon d’Or, moving two ahead of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Every football fan should consider themselves fortunate to have lived in the same era of the man.

The pleasure of watching him play football every week is something we’ve all probably taken for granted. Only when he retires will we realise just how good we’ve had it.

But, believe it or not, there are some people in the world who have never seen Messi play football.

No, really.

One of those people used to be YouTuber, Tricia Michelle.

Tricia, who has 117,000 subscribers on the platform, openly admitted in 2018 that she doesn’t know who Messi is. Therefore, she decided to upload a video of her watching his best goals and highlights to learn a little bit more about him.

In fact, she claims that she doesn’t even know anything about the sport.

“I don’t know anything at all about soccer,” she says at the start of the video. “I don’t know what he [Messi] looks like, I don’t know anything.”

Tricia decides to do a bit of research to gather a bit of information before the highlights video starts.

And it doesn’t take long for her to be impressed.

VIDEO: ‘Clueless’ American who’s never watched football reacts to Lionel Messi highlights

“Oh my gosh,” she says after just the first clip.

She has to keep pausing the video to express her disbelief at what she’s watching.

“Soccer ain't for me but this is amazing,” she later adds.

She then says: “I have so many questions.”

“I’m mindblown. Soccer has taken me,” she admits at the end of the video.

That moment of watching the GOAT for the very first time.

Incredible.

