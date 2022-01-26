Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's rivalry hit breaking point during a trash-talking segment on live TV.

The two met on CNBC as part of the build-up to their highly-anticipated blockbuster clash at UFC 196 in 2016.

McGregor was in his element as he taunted the 34-year-old Diaz about money.

The Irish MMA star bragged to Diaz about making more than $10 million from their fight and said his opponent 'owed' for walking away with a hefty pay package.

"He can thank me for that one," McGregor said.

"I've made more millionaires in this game than anyone else."

Conor refused to give up on his relentless attack on Diaz as he mocked him for earning only $40,000 from his last fight.

"I tip with that money," McGregor added.

At this point, Diaz began to lose his cool with the interviewer Jane Wells and McGregor, as the theme of money continued to remain the main topic of the interview.

"What is this? The money channel," Diaz asked.

Ignoring the existence of Diaz, McGregor then began to flirt with the interviewer Wells, and when she asked to get the interview back on track by 'counting to 10,' McGregor hilariously replied with: "Nate can only count to five."

Wells broke into laughter, but the 'Stockton Slugger' was clearly not amused, and that theme remained for the rest of the interview. Eventually, the American opted to unclip his mic and walk out of the segment entirely.

McGregor was told that Diaz had walked out of the interview, but the Irishman stayed for the remainder and reassured fans that they wanted to fight.

Nate Diaz would have the last laugh, however, as against all odds, he defeated McGregor by submission in Las Vegas.

But the 'Notorious', who made a comeback to the MMA arena in 2020, avenged his defeat in their 2016 rematch.

