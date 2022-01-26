Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'pushing' to seal deal for £22.5m big-name star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace 'are pushing' to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in the final few days of the January transfer window, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

It's been a quiet month for the Eagles, who are yet to bring in any acquisitions after a busy summer of signings, but they could have an eventful end to the winter window.

What is the latest news involving Van de Beek?

According to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, many clubs are interested in signing Van de Beek, with Palace and La Liga outfit Valencia believed to be leading the charge for his signature.

The transfer expert claims that the Selhurst Park outfit have now submitted a proposal for a straight loan and are now in direct negotiations with United over the 19-cap Netherlands international.

Ralf Rangnick's charges are believed to be open to allowing Van de Beek - who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - to depart on a temporary basis for both footballing and financial reasons if a suitable offer arrives.

However, it's also claimed that the Red Devils will only consider a loan deal until the end of the season with no option to buy as the creative talent's situation will be reassessed next season when a new manager is at the helm.

What has Barclay said about Van de Beek?

Barclay has provided an update on Palace's pursuit of Van de Beek, revealing how the 24-year-old is seen as someone who could add some more experience to Patrick Vieira's squad.

He told GiveMeSport: “So, Vieira spoke last week where he was asked flat out at a press conference, ‘Would you like some more experience to be brought in during this window?’ I think his answer was essentially, ‘Yes, I'd like some more experience.’

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

"Van de Beek, despite not having a lot of Premier League experience because he hasn't played much, would fall into that category. A Dutch international, he’s got 19 caps, obviously had those amazing European runs with Ajax, and who's also interestingly Dennis Bergkamp’s son-in-law.

"Obviously, Bergkamp and Vieira know each other, I don’t know if that has come into play at all, I wouldn't be surprised if it has, and they are pushing for him. So that is definitely one to watch.”

What has gone wrong for Van de Beek?

Van de Beek arrived on English shores with a sizeable reputation back in September 2020 after bagging 41 goals and providing 34 assists in 175 appearances for boyhood club Ajax.

He also helped the Dutch giants to a domestic double in 2018/19 while playing a pivotal part in their run to the Champions League semi-finals during the same season.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

But he's not been given a chance to shine at United. Over the last 18 months, Van de Beek has started just four Premier League games and has been awarded only 380 minutes of first-team action this term.

A short-term switch to Palace, therefore, could be the spark he needs to revive his career, whether that's at United or elsewhere.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News