Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'accelerating deal' for £30m 'aggressive ball winner'

Newcastle United are looking to complete Bruno Guimaraes' switch to St James' Park as soon as possible due to fears of Arsenal making a late bid, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Magpies have already bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood for £12million and £25million respectively, but it appears head coach Eddie Howe is now on the cusp of adding another midfielder to his ranks.

What's the latest news involving Guimaraes?

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed Newcastle have agreed a fee in the region of £30million to prise Guimaraes away from French outfit Lyon.

He has also exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the Brazilian is set to undergo a medical today as his St James' Park arrival nears.

Guimaraes emerged as Newcastle's top midfield target as they look to climb out of the relegation zone and submitted an offer yesterday.

It appears the Magpies have seen off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal after The Athletic claimed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had added Guimaraes to a shortlist of four midfielders he had set his sights on ahead of next Monday's transfer deadline.

The report suggests the 24-year-old has been on Arteta's radar alongside Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and RB Leipzig ace Tyler Adams.

Guimaraes is currently in Ecuador on international duty with Brazil, meaning his medical will be held overseas.

What has Dean Jones said about Guimaraes?

Jones believes Newcastle have moved quickly for Guimaraes after worrying about Arsenal potentially coming in with a competing bid.

However, the transfer insider understands the Gunners are not looking to hijack the deal at the eleventh hour.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle are accelerating this transfer as quickly as possible as they feared a late Arsenal offer.

"From what I've heard, Arsenal definitely have been looking at him but were wary of getting into any price war with Newcastle."

Why is Guimaraes in demand?

Guimaraes has been a regular fixture in Lyon's side this season, racking up a total of 25 appearances.

Although he is predominantly a defensive midfielder, that does not mean he fails to contribute in the final third of the pitch. Over the course of his club career, he has found the back of the net 10 times and recorded a further 13 assists.

The Olympic gold medallist has also won three caps for Brazil and been described as an 'aggressive ball winner', which could go a long way to securing Newcastle's Premier League status.

