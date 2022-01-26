Newcastle transfer news: Massive twist emerges as Magpies chase Bruno Guimaraes deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Bruno Guimaraes joining Newcastle is not a done deal just yet.

Eddie Howe is looking to add to his Newcastle squad before the transfer window shuts next week, and it looked like the Magpies had wrapped up a move for Guimaraes, but Jones has revealed there is still work to do.

What's been reported about Guimaraes' proposed move to Newcastle?

It was reported on Tuesday night that Newcastle had made a €40m (£33.4m) offer to sign the Lyon midfielder, which the French club were mulling over.

Further news came out on Wednesday morning, with The Athletic stating that the Brazil international is due to undergo a medical ahead of completing his transfer to St James' Park.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Jones said about Guimaraes to Newcastle?

Jones has confirmed that Newcastle are very keen to bring Guimaraes to the Premier League, but has added that the move is not as close to being finalised as some may have initially thought.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Sources close to the player are telling me that this deal isn't as close as is being reported - which might add a twist to the tale. I'm hearing that while the interest is obviously real, the terms are not actually fully in place."

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 1990s? John Gallacher Lee Makel Brian Kilcline John Burridge

Could this deal still fall through?

Right now, Newcastle seem to be in the box seat to sign the 24-year-old talent. However, there is no guarantee until a player is officially announced, so there is still a chance that Guimaraes does not arrive on Tyneside in the coming days.

He has also been linked with Arsenal, and the Gunners may now have been spurred into action after hearing about Newcastle reportedly having a bid accepted for a relatively modest fee, considering Guimaraes appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Given that Mikel Arteta's side are in the mix for a European place this season, Guimaraes may fancy joining the north London club rather than being involved in a relegation dogfight at Newcastle.

As things stand, it seems that the holding midfielder is happy to take the gamble of moving to Newcastle and playing his part in keeping them up this term, but things can change quickly in the final days of the transfer window.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News