Ever wondered how much your favourite athletes spend on their cars?

Well, it turns out probably more than you would expect.

Here are the 10 athletes who have the most expensive car collection, thanks to a study carried out by Bill Plant Driving School.

Lionel Messi - Football - £37.8 million

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer in the world right now, playing for PSG. Messi's collection currently consists of 13 cars, including a Ferrari that cost £25 million that he purchased in 2016.

Floyd Mayweather - Boxing - £18.9 million

Floyd Mayweather is a boxing legend who went 50-0 over his career in the ring. Known to be a heavy spender, Mayweather's collection consists of three Rolls Royces worth £3 million and four Bugatti Veyron supercars that cost £1.3 million, amongst others.

Ian Poulter - Golf - £18.2 million

Ian Poulter is a professional golfer and has previously ranked as high as number five in the world rankings. He owns some of the finest cars in the world, including 10 Ferraris worth £15 million along with two Mercedes' and a Porsche 911 GT2.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Football - £17 million

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most well-known footballer across the globe, he currently plays for Manchester United. He has an incredible collection of cars, including three Ferraris, two Lamborghinis, two Bugatti, two McLaren, two Rolls Royce, along with several Audi's.

David Beckham - ex-Footballer - £15.1 million

David Beckham is arguably England's most iconic footballer, he retired from professional football in 2013. Beckham's car collection contains a mix of iconic and modern cars, ranging from a classic Porsche 911 (1969) to a McLaren 720s (2017).

Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 - £13 million

Lewis Hamilton is an F1 driver who currently races for the Mercedes racing team. He has won seven F1 world championships. He has a huge collection of luxury cars in his garage, ranging from the Mercedes AMG to the old classic Mini Cooper.

Justin Verlander - MLB - £4.3 million

Justin Verlander is one of the greatest modern-day MLB pitchers who currently plays for the Houston Astros. Verlander is known for his collection of luxury cars, including four Mercedes cars an Aston Martin DBS and three Ferrari cars.

Shaquille O'Neal - ex Basketball player - £3.9 million

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most well known former basketball players, who has been retired since 2011. O'Neal has some of the most unique cars in his collection, ranging from the brand new Polaris Slingshot and the very futuristic Vaydor car.

Tom Brady - NFL - £3.3 million

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback since Joe Montana and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Known as the American Football GOAT, Brady's garage is full of modern supercars, ranging from Bugatti Vayrons to Aston Martins to Ferraris.

Michael Jordon - ex Basketball player - £1.9 million

Michael Jordan is an iconic basketball player who retired from the sport in 2003. His car collection is as baller as you would expect with classics such as the Chevrolet Corvette C4 and the Ferrari 512TR leading the collection.

