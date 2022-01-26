Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have the chance to win their first silverware of the 2021/22 season next month.

The Reds will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 27.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will, of course, be doing everything in their power to win the trophy.

But they will have extra motivation as winning the trophy would put them alongside bitter rivals Manchester United as the most successful English club in history.

Liverpool have won 65 trophies since their formation in 1892.

That tally is just one fewer than Man United's trophy haul, which currently stands at 66.

The two clubs are the most successful English clubs by far. But who else makes the top 25? View England's most successful clubs by trophies won below...

Man United will no doubt be hoping that Chelsea win the showdown at Wembley so they can retain their title as England's most successful club.

Liverpool are 17 trophies clear of Arsenal in third, before another 15-trophy gap between the Gunners and Chelsea in fourth.

Man City's success in recent years has seen them fly up to fourth with Tottenham, despite not winning a trophy since 2008, in fifth.

Newcastle find themselves in ninth with 14 trophies won. They will be hoping the investment from their new owners can lead them to more titles.

Nottingham Forest also make the top 10 and are the most successful English club currently outside the Premier League.

Liverpool beat Arsenal last week to book their place in the final and Klopp was ecstatic with the performance from his side.

He said, per Sky Sports: "We're over the moon. It's a difficult game, a difficult time generally, we just have to get through it. We try everything we can, and what the boys did tonight against a really strong Arsenal side was really exceptional.

"I'm pretty sure the game [Carabao Cup final] will not be about two German managers but two really good football teams," he added, per football.london.

"We wanted desperately to go to the final, now it's Chelsea... fine. Let's give it a try."

