The Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is currently in full swing, but how can you get the free Ningguang skin as part of the Lantern Rite event?

Fans have been awaiting the release of Lantern Rite in the game, and now there’s a free Ninnguang skin up for grabs.

There are a few things that players will need to do before they are able to get a hold of the new outfit for the character.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the free Ningguang skin as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

How to Get the Free Ningguang Skin

Players are able to get Ningguang’s skin, known as Orchid’s Evening Gown, by obtaining the right items in-game.

The items that players need to get a hold of are:

2400 Affluence Talismans

2200 Immaculate Talismans

1800 Conquest Talismans

Both the Affluence and Immaculate Talismans have been available from day 1 of the event in the 2.4 Update.

It is worth noting however that the Conquest Talismans can only be collected after unlocking the Oceanic Defender challenges in-game.

The Oceanic Defender challenge will be released into the game on Sunday 30th January 2022 and is set to run until Saturday 12th February 2022.

Once the 2.4 Update of the game finishes, the Ningguang skin will not be available as a free reward. Instead, the skin will be available to purchase in the game’s store for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

For context, the opening part of The Fleeting Colours in Flight Event will include the following rewards for players:

〓Event Details〓

Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown" will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop after the end of Version 2.4, which will be priced at 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

During "Prosperous Partnerships," you can invite one character from among the 4-star characters "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun (Cryo), "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro), "Stage Lucida" Yun Jin (Geo), and "Wise Innocence" Yanfei (Pyro) to join your party. Only one invitation is allowed during the event.

〓Event Shop〓

Exchange Affluence Talismans and Conquest Talismans for Crown of Insight, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, Fireworks, Character Level-Up Materials and other rewards.

Exchange Immaculate Talismans for a variety of event-exclusive Lantern Rite Furnishing Blueprints.

Although some of these rewards will still be available once the event ends, it is worth trying to get them whilst the Lantern Rite Festival is live just in case!

