League of Legends MMO: Everything We Know So Far

Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends, have revealed that they will be making their own massively multiplayer online game (MMO), following the huge rise in this sector of the gaming industry.

LoL has a seismic universe and lore behind it, which has been constantly growing since the announcements of other Riot titles in the last few years.

The developers have already introduced us to the card game ‘Legends of Runeterra’, auto battler ‘TFT’, the first-person shooter (FPS) Valorant, as well as a mobile version of the Summoner’s Wild Rift and their latest game ‘Ruined King’.

Riot have since decided to set foot into the world of MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft - except this will be set in the LoL Universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about League of Legends MMO:

Is there a Release Date for League of Legends MMO?

Riot Games have yet to announce any date-specific for the MMO. However, on their website, they are still hiring, which might hint that they are still in early development.

With this knowledge, we could expect the MMO to be released somewhere around late 2023 to mid-2024 for what could be the biggest MMO around due to LoL’s huge fanbase and massive backing from the Chinese company Tencent.

Regions

If we are to go off anything we know that the League of Legends Universe of Runeterra has a huge amount of land and cities which could be included in the MMO.

We know from the League of Legends Universe site that there are 13 named Regions in the game, all of which could be included in the MMO.

The starting area could be the larger areas within the Universe such as Noxus, Ionia, Demacia, or Piltover which features in the TV series Arcane.

The game may not provide all of these areas since some of them we still don’t know a lot about such as The Void and Targon.

Here is a list of the 13 Regions:

Bandle City

Bilgewater

Demacia

Ionia

Ixtal

Noxus

Piltover

Shadow Isles

Shurima

Targon

The Freljord

The Void

Zaun

League of Legends Map

At the time of writing, we still don’t know anything about what the map of the MMO will look like.

But if we are to go off anything, players should probably expect the MMO map to look somewhat similar if not identical to the current world’s map.

MMO Classes

Every MMO needs classes to make it a good game, and if we are to look at other MMOs such as WoW or FFXIV, there is usually a good selection of classes that you can start with.

This MMO will be spoilt for choice when it comes down to classes, if we look at what is already in League of Legends then we can see what exactly might be included

Here are a few Classes in League of Legends right now:

Tank Class

Vanguard

Warden

Healer/Support Class

Enchanter

Catcher

DPS Class

Juggernaut

Diver

Burst

Battlemage

Artillery

Marksman

Assassin

Skirmisher

What content could we expect from the League of Legends MMO?

Well, an MMO is not an MMO without Dungeons and Raids which I am sure we can expect to see in this once the game is released.

As to what Raids or Dungeons we can expect I would imagine we could see several of League of Legends monsters from the Summoner’s Rift such as Baron Nashor or several of the dragons.

They could even include Monsters from the removed game mode of Twisted Treeline’s Vilemaw a Giant Spider which would delve into a storyline around the Region of The Shadow Isles, which could also include several Champions as potential bosses such as Viego, Elise, and Mordekaiser.

