League of Legends: How to Play Scrap in TFT (Complete Guide)

Teamfight Tactics, also known as TFT, is Riot Games’ second big game to have aired back in 2019 - the game takes many factors from League of Legends such as Champions, Items, as well as Skin themes, and much more.

TFT has an average Season that lasts around three months with the current ‘set’ which is Season one stage one (Gizmos and Gadgets) is due to end at the end of February 2022.

In each set, Riot introduce different champions from their game League of Legends with new themes and different groups that you can build your army with.

In this current set, there is a class or trait that Champions have which is named Scrap, which is unique because the power players get from it is from the number of items and components they have in play. This is the comp that doesn’t care about certain items and makes the comp flexible because of it.

With that being said let’s explain how to play Scrap:

When to use Scrap in TFT?

Scrap is powerful when you find lots of Trundles early, as well as if you get the option to have the Junkyard Augment.

Items to look out for (TFT)

Items such as Cloaks, Swords, and Bows are a necessity.

Early Game - Mid Game

In the early game of TFT, if you are building Scrap you will want to focus on getting Trundles and Vi’s, if you see any Ekko’s, Blitzcrank’s or Ezreals be sure to pick them up for that early four Scrap Bonus.

Once you have your four Scrap Bonus, try to add Leona for the second Bodyguard.

With this composition stay at level 6 and slow roll (the process where you roll your gold above 50 to slowly find the core units you need to three-star).

When looking for any three-star chances, try to prioritize Trundle and Vi.

Items needed in Scrap (TFT)

Focus on Trundle the following items are great choices: Bloodthirster and Quicksilver, the third slot you can put various items on him but attack speed is the best choice.

If you have the chance to put a Morellonomicon or Frozen Heart on Ekko don’t be afraid to do so.

Great choices for Vi would be Hand of Justice, Infinity Edge, and Jeweled Gauntlet.

Positioning while playing Scrap in TFT

You will want to place Trundle behind your front line, preferably somewhere where he will not be able to take damage first.

It is also a good idea to place Trundle next to Vi for additional armour reduction.

Place Ekko somewhere where he can jump onto enemy carries.

What to do During the Late Game of Scrap (TFT)

Try to Level up as soon as you get Trundle to three-star, when you get to level 8 replace Leona with Braum, then you will want to add Janna, as well as Jinx.

This will give you your six Scrap Bonus as well as an additional carry! While you do this keep looking out for three-stars on Ezreal or Vi.

You will want the following combination of traits:

Scrap 6x

Bruiser 2x

Bodyguard 2x

Sister 2x

Look for the following Augments:

Knife’s Edge

Featherweights

Titanic Force

Trade Sector

Thrill of the Hunt

