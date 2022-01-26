Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has criticised the UFC in a scathing interview that has placed his MMA future into jeopardy.

The Cameroonian has been open with his criticism of his contract in the past, with the dispute leading Dana White to refuse to place the belt on Ngannou after he beat Cyril Gane to become undisputed champion at UFC 270 last weekend.

“UFC will sit you down for 10 months, 11 months and get you to go out of money,” the 35-year-old said to MMA Hour.

“They know you’re going to go out of money because they know exactly how much you’re making, and they know you can’t go very far with the money.

“It’s kind of like forcing you to sign a new deal.”

The Predator’s deal was set to expire this year, but due to being champion and due to the clause in his contract, he will be obligated to continue fighting for the promotion.

After beating Gane by unanimous decision, Ngannou said in the post-fight press conference: “The terms of the contract I don’t agree with, I don’t feel like it’s fair and I don’t feel like a free man.”

The fighter has hinted to a boxing superfight with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, talking about his love for boxing in the past.

“My dream since I was a kid was to become a boxer. Along the way, I discovered MMA, which has been great to me.

“But still that hasn’t taken away that dream of boxing. I always knew that I wanted to get a part of boxing in my career before the end of my career.”

The Gypsy King is also in favour of the fight, tweeting after the fight: "Congratulations Francis Ngannou, but if you want to make some real money come see the GK."

Ngannou’s future looks unclear, and fans are still speculating whether his next fight will be in a UFC Octagon or a boxing ring.

News Now - Sport News