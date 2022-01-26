Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Hansen was a truly world-class footballer in his pomp.

The Scotsman is a bona fide legend at Liverpool, the club he spent 14 trophy-filled years at after signing from Partick Thistle way back in 1977.

Hansen won eight First Division titles, three European Cups, four League Cups, two FA Cups and a UEFA Super Cup with the Reds.

The no-nonsense defender was named in the PFA First Division Team of the Year on six separate occasions and even featured in the PFA Team of the Century (1907-2007).

Hansen has also been inducted into both the English and Scottish Football Halls of Fame.

Yeah, he was a very special footballer.

Hansen called time on his incredible playing career in 1991 and a year later, he began a 22-year stint co-hosting the BBC's famous Match of the Day programme.

The Liverpool icon was known for being rather outspoken as a pundit on the show, regularly slamming teams for their inability defend.

And in November 2012, Hansen decided it wasn't enough being a savage towards the teams he was analysing only and opted to fire shots at those either side of him in the Match of the Day studio.

Michael Owen - who was sporting a handlebar moustache for 'Movember' - and Jason Roberts were the unfortunate victims, with the pair of strikers called out by Hansen for their lack of goals at Stoke City and Reading.

At the time, neither player had found the back of the net for their respective club in the 2012/13 season.

Take a look at footage of the rather hilarious Match of the Day moment here...

Video: Hansen randomly ruins Owen & Roberts on MOTD 2

Hansen's face at the end was absolutely priceless, as the Scotsman genuinely looked like he thought that he'd done absolutely nothing wrong.

Match of the Day just isn't the same without tough-talking Alan, is it?

Hansen called time on his memorable stint at the BBC after the broadcaster's coverage of the 2014 World Cup out in Brazil had been completed.

